Police operatives have arrested a married man, Emmanuel Okpara for allegedly beating his wife to death in Lagos

The deceased's son, Destiny said she started vomiting blood after his mother’s husband, allegedly beat her and inflicted injuries on her

The police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the victim died in the hospital she was rushed to on Thursday, March 28

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - A married man, Emmanuel Okpara, has been arrested by the police for allegedly beating his 40-year-old wife, Patience Johnson to death over an undisclosed matter in Lagos.

The state police public relations officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin made this known in a statement on Wednesday, March 27.

Police said the woman died in the hospital she was rushed to for treatment Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Hundeyin said Destiny, son of the deceased woman, reported the matter at Elere Police Division on Tuesday, March 26.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He explained that Destiny said he received a phone call that his mother’s husband, allegedly beat her and inflicted injuries on her on Monday, at about 1.40 p.m., The Sun reports.

Destiny added that the beating led to her vomiting blood.

The following day, the deceased’s son rushed to see his mother and did not meet his mother’s husband at home on Tuesday morning, The Guardian reports.

“Destiny who met his mother writhing in pain, subsequently rushed her to Orile Agege General Hospital, where she was admitted for medical treatment. The mother’s husband was later arrested and detained.

“Unfortunately, at about 7.50 a.m. on Thursday, when the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Smith Olanrewaju visited the hospital to check on the victim, the doctor on duty informed him that the woman gave up the ghost at about 6 a.m. on Thursday.

4 OPC members arrested for beating man to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that four members of the O’odua People’s Congress (OPC) were arrested by the Lagos police command for reportedly beating a 35-year-old man, Tochukwu Chidi to death.

The tragic incident occurred in the Bariga area of Lagos on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Chidi, who lives at Arobadede Street, Bariga was attacked by the OPC members after an argument occurred with the OPC members.

Source: Legit.ng