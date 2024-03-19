Global site navigation

Local editions

AY Makun’s Son at 17: Details About Teenager’s Mum As Netizens Query His Paternity, Photos Included
Celebrities

AY Makun’s Son at 17: Details About Teenager’s Mum As Netizens Query His Paternity, Photos Included

by  Olumide Alake
  • AY Makun has caused a huge buzz online after he celebrated his son Denzel's 17th birthday on social media
  • The comedian shared a picture of a young boy who shared a close resemblance with him as some netizens made bold claims about AY
  • A quick search by Legit.ng, however, reveals the true identity of the young boy as well as who his mother is

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, also known as AY Live, is making headlines over a birthday post he shared to celebrate his 17-year-old son on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that AY on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, AY took to his social media timeline to share a photo of a teenager named Denzel with a birthday message, sparking reactions from netizens who queried if he was the celebrant’s biological father.

Read also

Lord Lamba set to launch a record label, calls for new talents as he goes on vacation, pictures trend

AY celebrates his sister's son on birthday.
Comedian AY's sister's son clocks 17. Credit: @morenikemakun @aycomedian
Source: Instagram

Details about AY Comedian's son

According to some traditions in Nigeria and beyond, the comedian, a father of two girls, can refer to his sister's son as his.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Denzel is the son of AY's elder sister, Morenike Makun, based outside the country.

Morenike shared pictures of her with Denzel, including the one AY posted on his page to mark her son's birthday.

Sharing the picture, AY's sister wrote in a caption:

"Denzel May this year bring you growth, joy, and the realization of your dreams. You make my heart proud every day!” “Wishing the most incredible 17-year-old son a fantastic birthday! Your strength and kindness light up my world. Enjoy your day my pride."

Check out the pictures Morenike Makun shared below:

AY Makun and wife Mabel hint at marital crisis

Read also

Comedian AY Makun celebrates son at 17, many doubt he's his biological dad: “Oga u need to explain”

In another entertainment news via Legit.ng the funnyman and his beautiful wife Mabel Makun's marriage appeared to have hit the rocks.

This was after Mabel shared a cryptic post about a particular person allegedly threatening her life.

The comedian and his wife have also unfollowed each other on photo-sharing platform Instagram, further sparking speculations about their marital crisis.

In November 2023, AY and Makun sweetly marked their 15th wedding anniversary.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel