AY Makun has caused a huge buzz online after he celebrated his son Denzel's 17th birthday on social media

The comedian shared a picture of a young boy who shared a close resemblance with him as some netizens made bold claims about AY

A quick search by Legit.ng, however, reveals the true identity of the young boy as well as who his mother is

Popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun, also known as AY Live, is making headlines over a birthday post he shared to celebrate his 17-year-old son on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that AY on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, AY took to his social media timeline to share a photo of a teenager named Denzel with a birthday message, sparking reactions from netizens who queried if he was the celebrant’s biological father.

Comedian AY's sister's son clocks 17. Credit: @morenikemakun @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Details about AY Comedian's son

According to some traditions in Nigeria and beyond, the comedian, a father of two girls, can refer to his sister's son as his.

Denzel is the son of AY's elder sister, Morenike Makun, based outside the country.

Morenike shared pictures of her with Denzel, including the one AY posted on his page to mark her son's birthday.

Sharing the picture, AY's sister wrote in a caption:

"Denzel May this year bring you growth, joy, and the realization of your dreams. You make my heart proud every day!” “Wishing the most incredible 17-year-old son a fantastic birthday! Your strength and kindness light up my world. Enjoy your day my pride."

Check out the pictures Morenike Makun shared below:

AY Makun and wife Mabel hint at marital crisis

In another entertainment news via Legit.ng the funnyman and his beautiful wife Mabel Makun's marriage appeared to have hit the rocks.

This was after Mabel shared a cryptic post about a particular person allegedly threatening her life.

The comedian and his wife have also unfollowed each other on photo-sharing platform Instagram, further sparking speculations about their marital crisis.

In November 2023, AY and Makun sweetly marked their 15th wedding anniversary.

Source: Legit.ng