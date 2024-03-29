Comedian Bovi has shared a funny detail on how his wife deceived him into settling down with her

The funnyman put on a screenshot of his wife's identity card to show her age as he jokingly claimed he has always known she was older than him

As expected, the ace comedian's comment has triggered hilarious comments from netizens, as some claim Bovi was looking for excuses

Nigerian veteran comedian Bovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi, recently posted a screenshot of his wife’s ID card as he jokingly claimed he was deceived into marriage.

The comedian, who made headlines after sharing a sweet video of his wife trying to surprise him, posted a photo of her driving permit with the year 1949 on it.

Bovi claims his wife is older than him. Credit: @officialbovi

Source: Instagram

Bovi teasingly suggested it was his wife's year of birth as he claimed to have always suspected that she was older than him, making him believe that she deceived him into marriage.

Sharing a screenshot of the driving permit, Bovi wrote in a caption:

“Always suspected she was older than me! Deceived me into marriage,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Bovi's claim

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

shaprapra123:

"U wey look like her papa."

jedi_baby_:

"I love these two Bovi is an actual comedian Lmaoo."

juliblinks:

"You are going no where, you don marry be say you don marry, nothing dey d street, abeg remain where you are, e be like the street dey call your name."

fitmak_official:

"Werey Dey find excuse to take go back to the streets."

wuraolaaishat:

"You Sha no go anywhere I no wan hear pa."

ewi_sidonie_laure:

"Assay eeeeh are they not birth certificates in Nigeria whooscch."

april_xvii:

"How can she be 75 lol."

kudostim:

"It's mistake from I'd maker."

