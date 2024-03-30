Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has finally responded to those dragging him for wearing the late singer's clothes

In a viral video, Mohbad's dad gave a reason behind his action, stressing that he was less concerned about what people had to say

Joseph Aloba's recent response to critics has sparked another round of mixed reactions from online users

The late Ileriouluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, has replied to netizens who criticised him for wearing the deceased's clothes.

Since Mohbad died in 2023, the singer's father has faced massive criticisms ranging from his DNA request from his daughter-in-law, the early burial of the late singer, properties, among others.

Mohbad's father says he is less concerned about what people say about him. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Why Mohbad's dad wears his clothes

Speaking in an interview hosted by a TikTok influencer @kachi_wire_, Mohbad’s dad stressed that he and the deceased shared the exact sizes of outfits.

According to Joseph, it's ridiculous for people to have issues with him for wearing Mohbad's outfits.

Joseph, who spotted a t-shirt and eyeglasses in the video, stated that his focus is to get justice for his son and wouldn't be distracted by the ‘rubbish’ people have to say.

“Mohbad is my son and I can wear his clothes, we both wear the same size of clothes, anybody that doesn’t like the fact that I am wearing my late son’s clothes is free to say whatever they like, my only focus right now is To get justice for my late son,” he said in part.

Watch viral video of Mohbad's dad speaking on why he wears Mohbad's clothes

Netizens react to Mohbad's dad's interview

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens continue to drag Mohbad's father.

kemkemadebayo:

"And some people are actually supporting this man, God please just continue to have mercy."

adekunleadetoun.aa:

"Maybe i am not correct but i think loosing one’s child should not be a thing of joy talkmore of wearing their clothes ,those clothes should be dashed out or burnt becAuse seeing those things should even look as if someone is reopening a healing wound."

mary.s.alegbeleye:

"he has a younger brother sir … this is the sprite of entitlement."

sere_sere04:

"In my entire adult life I have never seen a father as shameless as this."

yogurtby_mcqueenellanutrition:

"He wanted Moh’s lifestyle so bad…tufia…you reading this, this shall not be your portion in Jesus Mighty Name."

Mohbad's wife shares reasons she's not done Liam's DNA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, explained why she delayed conducting a paternity test for her son.

The deceased singer's father, in numerous interviews, asked that his daughter-in-law carry out a paternity test for his grandson.

According to Iyabo Ojo, Wumi clarified that she does not oppose anyone conducting a DNA test but emphasised that it would not be her financial responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng