Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has now updated Nigerians on the reason for Very Dark Man’s continued detention

Recall that the controversial activist has been in the custody of the police for up to a week over his social media antics

In a new development, Ogala pointed fingers at celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut for hindering VDM’s freedom

Popular Nollywood actress Doris Ogala has spoken up about the continued detention of controversial online activist, Vincent Martins Otse aka Very Dark Man.

Recall that the public figure was arrested shortly after making big claims about Bobrisky’s alleged relationship with politicians and top police officers in the country. It was also said that Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was behind VDM’s arrest.

Doris Ogala shares reason for VDM's continued jail time. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @dorisogala, @gadafitundeednut

After spending many days in detention, some Nigerians continue to anticipate Very Dark Man’s return but that is yet to happen.

Doris Ogala blames Tunde Ednut for VDM’s jail time

In a new development, Nollywood actress Doris Ogala took to social media to explain the reason for VDM not yet regaining his freedom.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star accused celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut of being the reason the dark man had not gone back home. According to her, the former singer should learn not to brag next time because he’s the reason VDM’s release was reversed.

In her words:

“Tunde next time don’t brag. Sorry to say @mazitundeednut is the reason that very dirty boy’s release was reversed.”

See her post below:

This is coming after Tunde Ednut made a shady post on his page in anticipation of Very Dark Man’s release. See the post below:

Reactions as Doris Ogala blames Tunde Ednut

Doris Ogala’s warning to Tunde Ednut amid Very Dark Man’s continued detention drew a series of comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

ch.ichi8524:

“This Tunde guy don't want to admit a woman can do this to their vdm. Tonto is lion king...I respect and love that woman.”

rosebrownene:

“Who are you this woman? Me I really want to know.”

Nwannalawrencia:

“He is VDM biggest problem. He pushed him to doom by promoting all his bullying and mouth wagging, rather than calling him to order.”

stylezluxury_empire:

“He has no respect for women.”

augustina.a.m:

“He needs to stay there for like 6 months lost child.”

wendyrose__:

“Please can he stay there till next year.”

moore_reen:

“Pls let him remain there and be charged to court .”

mrs_hapyness:

“Dem just use that boy dey play ball.”

wendyrose__:

“I knew it was a woman that’s on VDM case. Good for him.”

Xavierlucio60:

“@dorisogala mk Una allow am write statement say e no go mentioned tonto name again for e life..be it social media or non social media before dem fit release am.”

Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to VDM's arrest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that nightlife businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest wrote a note to popular TikToker, Verydarkman over his arrest and detention.

Taking to social media, the businessman said it was what the activist had always wanted. He also mentioned that the police were his friend as he encouraged him to stand strong.

Cubana Chiefpriest also wished him a happy stay with officers of the law.

