Portable Zazu has been promised a Rolls Royce by Abuja billionaire and businessman Ochacho

The businessman, who is a fan of the Zeh Nation boss, in a viral video, told Portable to return to him for a Rolls Royce when he's tired of his Mercedes Benz

Ochacho's new promise to the Zazu crooner has caused uproar on social media, with many celebrating with the singer

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better Portable Zazu, as Abuja billionaire Ochacho has promised to gift him a new Rolls Royce.

Recall that Ochacho had caused a buzz on social media after he gifted the controversial singer a new Mercedes Benz.

Fans congratulate Portable as Abuja billionaire promises him a Rolls Royce.

Source: Instagram

Abuja billionaire makes promise to Portable

In a trending video, the billionaire was spotted with Portable, who was overjoyed by the new car Ochacho recently gifted him.

Holding Portable, Ochacho vowed to give Portable a Rolls Royce when he gets tired of his Mercedes Benz.

"When you're tired of this car, come back I will give you a Rolls Royce," the Abuja billionaire said.

In a reaction, an excited Portable expressed his willingness to work for Ochacho, who immediately stated that he was making the promise to him because he liked him.

Watch video as Abuja billionaire promises Portable a Rolls Royce

Netizens react as billionaire makes promise to Portable

See some of the reactions Legit.ng compiled below:

aotlekan:

"Brotherhood is proud of the reward and all the brotherhood that transformed to sisterhood will not be happy at this win!"

koko_barbz:

"Portable is a blessed man no cap! Na werey but God love am like that."

hef_hem4:

"You kuku know Portable. If he come tomorrow you give am story he go take you sing."

djfxng:

"Promise is allowed, but don't fail the wrong one!! Portable no get joy.. be warned."

le_ga_cy_10:

"Portable grace no be for here aswear! Sending love with empty stomach."

haybeeyoung:

"When you are burn to shine nobody can stop that even tho nah ritual."

Portable reveals his next plan after new car gift

Legit.ng recently reported that Portable Zazu hinted at his next plans for his new Mercedes S350 convertible.

In a viral video, Portable said his next target was to start going after women.

In another report, Bobrisky clapped back at Portable for abusing her over her award as best dressed female.

