Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has eulogised actor Yul’s late son on social media one year after his death

The movie star took to her Instagram page to dedicate an emotional post to the young boy who died a year ago

Rita’s tribute to the young Edochie sparked a series of touching reactions from social media users

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has remembered the late Kambilichukwu Edochie one year after his death.

Recall that the teenage son of Yul and May Edochie died under strange circumstances in 2023 and threw his family into mourning.

Rita Edochie pens touching note to remember Yul's late son. Photos: @ritaedochie

Despite it being a year since his demise, Kambili’s absence continues to be felt and his aunt, Rita Edochie eulogised him on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress penned down a lengthy note to explain the void Kambili’s death left in their lives.

She wrote in part:

“I REALLY DON'T WANT TO DO THIS, BUT I CAN'T HOLD IT.

TODAY MARCH THE 29TH, MARKS ONE YEAR KAMBILI DEPARTED FROM THIS CRUEL WORLD, LEAVING BEHIND A TRAIL OF MEMORIES AND UNFULFILLED DREAMS.

THERE ARE MOMENTS WHEN I ALLOW MYSELF TO ENTERTAIN THE FLEETING HOPE THAT HE MIGHT RETURN, AS IF HIS ABSENCE IS JUST A TEMPORARY SEPARATION. BUT AS THE DAYS TURNED INTO WEEKS, AND THE WEEKS INTO MONTHS, THE HARSH REALITY SETS IN THAT KAMBILI IS GONE FOREVER. HIS SOUL NOW RESTS IN THE EMBRACE OF THE ALMIGHTY, FAR BEYOND OUR REACH.”

Not stopping there, Rita Edochie also sympathised with Kambili’s mother, May, and encouraged her to remain strong. She wrote:

“MY DEAR DAUGHTER QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE, I KNOW THE BURDEN YOU CARRY IS UNBEARABLE, THE PAIN, THE ANGUISH, THE RELENTLESS ACHE OF MISSING HIM, IT IS A BURDEN NO PARENT SHOULD EVER HAVE TO BEAR. BUT THROUGH IT ALL, I URGE YOU TO FIND THE STRENGTH TO KEEP MOVING FORWARD, TO KEEP PUSHING THROUGH THE DARKNESS THAT THREATENS TO ENGULF US. I CAN ONLY IMAGINE THE DEPTH OF YOUR EMOTIONAL TURMOIL, THE WAVES OF GRIEF THAT THREATEN TO DROWN YOU AT EVERY TURN. BUT REMEMBER MY DARLING, GOD'S LOVE KNOWS NO BOUNDS.

DEAR QUEEN MAY, AS I SIT HERE, MY HEART ACHES WITH THE WEIGHT OF A YEAR PASSED WITHOUT OUR BELOVED KAMBILI. THE EMPTINESS LEFT IN HIS ABSENCE FEELS LIKE A CHASM THAT STRETCHES INTO ETERNITY, A VOID THAT NO AMOUNT OF TIME CAN EVER FILL .”

Read her full caption below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie remembers Yul’s late son

Rita Edochie’s emotional post dedicated to the late Kambili touched the hearts of many Nigerians and they reacted online. Read some of their comments below:

Hali_black:

“Judy eh no go ever better for you for this life.”

vivian_udjo:

“Yul and judy will never see good things in their life. Keep resting champ .”

wale_cash:

“Madam pull this down.”

Chukwuma_eboigbe:

“May his killers never go unpunished.”

__prettyduchess:

“Aunty in-laws like Madam Rita are rare other ones prefer to support and cover the shameless acts all in the name of his Family .”

ch.ichi8524:

“And Yul posted Thank you Jesus Today....hmmmn, I am very sure he has forgotten. Rest on Champ... Your mummy is strengthened daily by the Lord.”

Prettychicocoa20:

“How I wished this boy didn't die, I'm sure Queen May wouldn't have felt that she lost anything when the efulefu of a husband left her for to another efulefu woman, it was as if, na Kambili used his head to pay for the sins of his father Yul, but it's well shaa, May God keep consoling his bereaved loved ones.”

anthonia4750:

“May those who dance over your death, remain peaceless for the rest of the lives .”

Jewel_derabii:

“The uselezzzzzz philandering father didn't remember today is his last son's remembrance, he's inside judy.”

