Yul Edochie's estranged wife, May, in a new video, shared some unknown details about herself

May Edochie disclosed she owns a supermarket and also tried her hands on other businesses before becoming a social media influencer

However, a clip showed how May Edochie responded after the interviewer queried her about her relationship status

May, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie, spoke about her personal life before she became a social media influencer in a recent video.

During the question and answer series, May said she tried her hands on different businesses, including running a supermarket before she became an influencer.

May Edochie speaks on why she became an influencer. Credit: @mayyuledochie @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

"I worked hard, I didn't really do a white-collar job," she said.

She added that she became an influencer because she recognised the importance of hard work.

May, who said people wouldn't believe she was once a recharge card seller, refused to give a direct answer in the video when she was queried about her marital status.

In the video, the fast-rising influencer was asked, 'Single or Married?'

Responding, May laughed as she went on to ask the interviewer if they were on this planet.

"Are you on this planet?" she asked.

Watch the video of May Edochie sharing unknown details about herself here.

People react to May Edochie's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed May Edochie's video, see them below:

ebasicsdiction:

"The interviewer is not on this planet."

brittneyoputa:

"Every time I see Queen May I laugh at the devil failed plans this woman is GODBACKED! see beauty finish."

realmercy_precious:

"Single or Married? Are you not on this planet I love that answer."

hunyboy2001:

"May you're not a strong woman cos real woman dont let a very low personality lady take their husband.."

bock.esther:

"Marriage or Single?the answer is killing me with laughter. Are on this planet?"

Yul Edochie denies being married to Judy Austin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie denied being married to Judy Austin.

According to reports, May’s estranged husband shut down claims of any legally binding union between him and Judy.

Not stopping there, he allegedly claimed that all that bound them together was skitmaking.

Source: Legit.ng