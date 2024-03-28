Popular skit maker Shank comics trended on social media following his first meeting with Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy

A video of the two having a lively moment in an exclusive restaurant made the rounds online

Netizens quickly spotted something unusual about their hangout as they dished out interesting takes

Popular Nigerian skit maker Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel best known as Shank Comics has finally met with one of his music idols Burna Boy.

The content creator who hosted US steamer Kai Cenat in Lagos days back was spotted in an executive eatery with the Grammy Award-winning singer.

Shank Comics hangs out Burna Boy for the first time. Credit: @shankcomics

Source: Instagram

However, the viral video got many talking because Shank sat far away from the music genius to capture a lively moment between them.

The self-proclaimed African Giant was delighted to be in the company of the comedian, as they chatted from their widely spaced sitting positions.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

Footage of Shank and Burna Boy Spurr reactions

The space between Shank and Burna's siting positions generated many interesting takes from netizens.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oddunayo:

"Even Nigerians no maintain this kind distance during corona pandemic."

sunmisolaa_01:

"Why u come distance yourself from your dad?"

happiokos_comedy:

"This one na long distance relationship o."

@KingsleyIyamu6:

"See space way you take ‍♂️. You get body odor?"

w.a.n.d.e.baby:

"GIMME DISTANCE , I Dey enter my zone as I dey my own."

khraftyblaq:

"I come finally meet burna...why I go keep that kind distance with am, when I no dey mad."

collins_weath0:

"SON is keeping his distance Ooh!, even burna boy talk am self “If I da keep my distance da Abuja make I da Lagos o!! I see ur struggle I no fit vex for you."

Shank speaks on Kai Cenat coming to Nigeria

The Nigerian comedian opened up about inviting his American colleague, Kai Cenat, to the country.

This sprang up after the amazing nightlife adventure Afrobeats star Davido had with the US streamer. Recall that Kai Cenat had a culturally rich reception courtesy of the social media comic immediately after he landed in the country.

Also, the popular American streamer and YouTuber Kai Cenat fulfilled his promise to refurbish the depleted school in the coastal area of Lagos state Makoko.

Source: Legit.ng