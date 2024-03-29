Davido is currently in Uganda, where he is scheduled to perform at the Kololo Independence Grounds

A trending video showed the moment the DMW label boss was received at the Entebbe International Airport

The Nigerian singer also had the opportunity of launching the Faculty of Music and Arts at a university in Uganda

Nigerian international star David Adeleke 'Davido' is in Uganda for his concert, dubbed TimelessKampala.

Davido, who recently reacted to US rapper 50 Cent's saga with Diddy, was spotted in a trending video as he landed at the Entebbe International Airport.

Davido to hold Timeless concert in Uganda. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The music star was spotted with his crew as some Ugandan fans referred to him as 'Dovido,' stirring reactions from Nigerians.

“Yeah, yeah, we’re out here. Kampala, Timeless Concert tonight, boss in the f**kin building. Let’s do it!” Davido said with Ugandan flag wrapped around his neck.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Watch trending video of Davido at an airport in Uganda

Davido launches faculty at a Ugandan university

The DMW boss was also honoured with the privilege of launching the Faculty of Music and Arts at the International University of East Africa in Kampala, Uganda.

He shared a picture as proof on his Instastory.

Netizens react as Davido lands in Uganda

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

officialut_mani:

"Aw many people dey follow this guy sef."

wealthgocrazy01:

"All this Ugandan self which one be DOVIDo."

dtkautomobile:

"OBO The king just landed in Ugandan."

clemzyjoy:

"Glad to be a sincere member’ greatest outta Africa."

kurubohmichael:

"He has the same bodyguard like Leo Messi."

unbothered_emmy:

"Man working everyday."

abnik_afrobeatsnightinkent1:

"Davido tall pass him body guard…. how ?"

smart_burna:

"Gyals wey dey pack like sardine."

Young Duu claims Carter Efe behind account dragging Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Young Duu accused Carter Efe, of creating a burner account to drag Davido.

The ex-Zazu signee claimed Carter created an X, formerly Twitter, account in his name to criticise Davido.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Young Duu denied being behind a viral tweet of him dragging Davido during his recent drama with Buju 'BNXN.'

Source: Legit.ng