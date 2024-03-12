A video showing the moment Davido cautioned Kai Cenat for using slang has gone viral on social media

In the viral video, the DMW label boss was spotted with the international streamer, who was heard screaming 'Who dey' as Davido greeted some passerby

Davido's reaction and response in the video have since stirred different reactions from netizens

Another video of popular Afrobeats singer David Adeleke Davido with international streamer Kai Cenat has emerged online.

Davido, who recently bragged to Kai Cenat about his wife Chioma's culinary skills, was spotted in a moving car with the streamer.

Kai Cenat's reaction as Davido greets passersby. Credit: @davido @kaicenat

Source: Instagram

Davido's reaction as Kai Cenat uses slang

In the viral video, Davido was seen conversing with Kai Cenat in a moving car before he stopped to greet some passersby.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

In what seems to be a move to feel among, the international streamer was heard screaming 'Who dey' in the video as he joined Davido in greeting the passersby.

Another clip showed when the Unavailable crooner suddenly turned as he cautioned Kai Cenat about the slang.

Laughing in the video, Davido said:

"Haa no dey use that one o."

Watch viral video of Davido with Kai Cenat in a car below:

Netizens react as Davido cautions Kai Cenat

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

__harbiodun:

"Una sure say Kai go wan go back to US after all this enjoyment."

pounds_boy199:

"Wizkid Fc Boredom one kee them them dey follow Davido and Kai since like ant when see sugar."

betty_avy15:

"Davido don hijack this boy, Where is Shank."

balo_ng:

"It's the "Ah no talk that one" for me 001 steadily giving me joy."

fineboy___victor:

"Fr this made me laugh no talk that one oo."

444.chisom:

"This guy is acting like a Nigerian."

Kai Cenat's reaction after seeing Davido's cars

Legit.ng reported that Kai Cenat caused a buzz with his reaction during a tour around Davido's multi-billion naira house and automobile garage.

Kai Cenat and his colleague Fanum couldn't hide their facial expression after discovering how wealthy Davido was.

In another report via Legit.ng, Kai Cenat ate Amala and Ewedu for the first time,

Source: Legit.ng