Nigerian singer Portable casually moved on from his fight with Bobrisky to celebrate the birthday of his first son

Recall that the controversial musician and the crossdresser have been attacking each other following the "Best Dressed Female" award

Meanwhile, the Zazu act seems to have a lot on his plate at the moment as he, melted hearts with the celebration of his heir

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, has causally moved on from the frenzy he pulled up with Crossdresser Bobrisky to celebrate his first son, Ogo Oluwa Teslim Omolalom, on his birthday.

Legit.ng reported that the saga between the controversial singer and the effeminate influencer heightened after he released a studio diss track dubbed 'Brotherhood'.

Portable's first son marks 5th birthday. Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

Following that, Zazu appeared to have moved on with the day's events to shower praises and love on his heir as he added a year on March 27.

Sharing adorable pictures of the little boy on his Instagram page, he thanked God for blessing him with such an amazing kid. He wrote:

"Happy birthday, my son Wishing you a day full of laughter and joy. I admire the thoughtful, strong Bõi OGO Oluwa you are today.

"You are a true blessing, and I am so grateful to have you in my life may your birthday be as special and wonderful as you are my son. God bless your new age God Son Ọmọ ika."

See his post below:

Fans and celebrities cheer Portable's son

Netizens made fun of Zazu's fight with Bobrisky as they shared their warm wishes for the little champ.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kizzface__01:

"Team Portable use the brotherhood bottom Let's go."

iam_sufficient_junior:

"Welcome brother hood May you no turn sister by the grace of God."

iam__teste:

"Welcome to brotherhood, More life ."

mamak_ent:

"Happy birthday bobo, more wisdom, knowledge and understanding in life."

boyy_samie:

"Happy birthday brotherhood may you no turn sister by God's grace."

iamemmanuelyoung123:

"HBD BOY MORE YEARS YEARS TO U,may bobrisky show us her/his own child now."

Source: Legit.ng