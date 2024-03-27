The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s queen, Olori Temitope, recently celebrated her birthday in style

The Yoruba monarch’s wife marked the special occasion with a cool transition video where she flaunted her outfit and dance moves

The lovely video of the queen letting loose and having fun on her birthday drew a series of reactions from other celebrities and fans

Olori Temitope Ogunwusi, one of the wives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has warmed the hearts of fans with her birthday celebration.

On March 27, 2024, the Yoruba monarch’s queen turned a new age and she celebrated it in an unconventional way for royals.

Ooni of Ife's wife Olori Temitope's birthday video trends.

Source: Instagram

Olori Temitope partnered with popular content creator, Frank Itom, to make a dance transition video. The clip included the celebrant rocking different lovely outfits while showing off her dance steps.

The celebrant was all smiles as she danced to Pheelz and Young John’s song, Jelo, which was about giving thanks to God.

Frank Itom accompanied the heartwarming video with a caption that reads:

“A Happy Birthday to Her Regal Majesty @herregalmajesty , Olori Amb. Dr. Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi. Olori Ojaja II. Royalty, Regal, Dynamic woman, Humanitarian, Philanthropist and all things Wonderful.”

See the clip below:

Reaction as Ooni of Ife’s queen marks birthday with dance video

Olori Temitope’s birthday video impressed many social media users. A number of them were pleased to see the queen having fun in an unconventional way on her big day. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Funkejenifaakindele:

“Awwwww i love this. Happy birthday to her. We have to always do what makes us happy. Life ain’t hard, just stay positive and happy. Well done my brother. I love it.”

yummymummyoflagos':

“iTom is really living the Bible verse that says: "Your gift will make room for you, you stand before kings & not mean men." Happy Birthday to her majesty. She's so pretty .”

Toolzo:

“She's so beautiful.”

gbemileke_lifted:

“I love the part where that man came in. Attention to detail.”

_rachealakanbi:

“The number of times I watched this video is so unhealthy .”

msessien:

“I absolutely love this. Happy birthday my favorite girl❤.”

teyfah_hair:

“She’s so beautiful , Happy birthday ma.”

realwarripikin:

“Wow Soo beautiful. Happy birthday to her.”

Kingpexxie:

“Ojaja!!! Love it!! Happy Birthday Olori… Igba odun, odun kan ni ❤.”

justcallme_shuga:

“So elegant happy birthday ma’am.”

Olasekinatsolonge:

“Royalty and full of vibes. Happy birthday Olorì ma.”

aprilhairandmore:

“Happy birthday to her she is beautiful .”

Bellechose_homedecor:

“Great job...all the time .”

damilolaatiku:

“So sweet to watch and she is beautiful ❤.”

borsydoh:

“She really is so regal .”

lolapluto:

“Happy birthday to her royal gorgeousness ❤️. You're beautiful ma and I love your dresses ❤️.”

