Nigerian singer Asake recently made a stirring revelation about his old relationship and how his label boss, Olamide, was the one who ended it

Asake, during an interview, revealed how his former girlfriend, with whom they had been together before his big break, expressed a sense of entitlement to his money

In response to the girl's entitlement mentality, Olamide told him to leave the babe and send the money which the girl rejected to his mum

Renowned Afrofusion artist Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, recently shared how Olamide made him end his former relationship before he started dating Madame Mystiquee.

Asake revealed that Olamide demanded that he leave his ex-girlfriend, noting that she wasn't the right woman for him.

During the interview, the singer shared what made Olamide ask him to leave her. Asake noted that when he made his first big paycheck, he was so happy that he divulged the full details of the contract and even the add-ons to his ex-babe.

He shared that when the money entered his account, he sent the girl N2m as a gift, but she rejected it, noting that it was too small considering how much Asake was paid.

Asake noted that he shared this issue with Olamide because it bothered him.

How Olamide reacted to Asake & his babe's issue

The YBNL signee shared that after telling Olamide about his relationship conundrum, his label boss responded, saying the babe is not who he needs in his life.

Asake said Olamide told him to leave the babe and that he should send the N2m to his mum and see how she reacts.

Netizens react to Asake and Olamide's story

Here are some of the comments that trailed the story shared by Asake:

@alphalouisofficial:

"So u don’t know u will send to ur mum befor , someone had to tell u , are u not mad like this."

@funoracle:

"Send that “change” to your mother, her “solid prayers” over some mere “thank you."

@iamchristianabalogun:

"Period. I couldn’t even be more joyful reading this. I actually believe it."

@boi_armani:

"One word for Badoo."

@tommybraz_:

"Who you supposed send to first no be your mama."

@politicianponmile:

"The problem with these generation ladies of our time was that you opened up to her as a loyal boyfriend trying to appreciate her that was where asake go wrong, howver, she might not have make 200k in her lifetime but abused the opportunity you offered to have say thank you, moral lesson, listen to advise and focus on mission to achieve the target, Thanks to Olamide."

@hyke__ray:

"Nigerian girls and entitlements na 5&6 . Years ago i had a similar experience. It’s so sad honestly."

