A lady known as Rita has reacted after Egungun announced his engagement to his wife-to-be and shared the good news on social media

The lady asked where he kept all the ladies who are well endowed with both backside and front he normally uses for his skits

She noted that she thought God had not created the lady he would end up with because of the line of contents he creates

Massive reactions have trailed skit maker, Kuye Adegoke, aka, Egungun after he announced his engagement with his lover of many years.

Legit.ng had reported that Egungun had proposed to his lover with a diamond ring. He quickly put the ring on his lover's finger without asking her if she was going to marry him.

A lady known as Rita made a video to drag the content creator. She said she thought God had not created Egungun's lover with the kind of ladies he used for content.

She asked where all the well-endowed ladies were.

Rita says ladies should fear men

In the recording, Rita said that ladies should fear men because of what the skit maker who bought a Benz last year did.

She complained that the skit maker was just using all the well-endowed ladies for this content. She also noted that it was only a man who knew what men wanted.

Rita advises women

The social media user advised ladies not to go for BBL because it was not the money that would affect them but the maintenance of the procedure.

Reacting to the video, Egungun took to the comments section and said wow to what the lady said.

How fans reacted to the video

Netizen have reacted to the video the lady made about Egungun. Here are some of the comments below:

@realpatosky:

"If you love egungu's choice tap here."

@official_doctor_zo:

"@_egungun will shock you guys! I am looking at a very long and lovely marriage right here! Ask Snoop Dogg! Married for 26 years!."

@pashotah:

"I’m Massive baby."

@namebelui_:

"His gf has been his camera girl while sho.oting those that's massive contents!!! Its not as if he has been wayward!!!"

@jay_jay_mariah:

"Massive body did not do it this time ooo team natural let’s gather here for selfie we are wining."

@ericcity_1:

"Natural Girls will continue to win."

@madibaofcomedy:

"BBL clearly shows she can’t stand with a man when things are down, i mean, she couldn’t stay with her own nyash when it was down na."

@xyz.10figz:

"Team Natural."

@chizzyofficial__1:

"Fear us."

@oluchi__goodness:

"Madam make person hear word abi you just dey follow egungun now, he always say thick girls and big yansh are not his spec. Stop making it look like he’s using those girls."

