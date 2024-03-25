May Edochie appeared to have movies on from the back-and-forth drama going on in her marriage with Yul Edochie

The upcoming lifestyle influencer carried her fans and followers along during her recent visit to Dubai

A recent update from her memorable stay in the tourist country saw her on a dinner date at one of their expensive restaurants

May Edochie is having a fantastic moment in Dubai following her time out of the country.

The mother of now three children has been taking her fans and followers on a visual coverage of her opulent moments in the tourist destination.

May Edochie enjoys dinner date in Dubai sky. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

May recently buzzed the social media after sharing images of herself about to have dinner in the skies in the company of a friend.

The silvery, sparkling dark sky that conspicuously enveloped the city of Dubai caught the fancy of many in the recent photographs.

Aside from that, the restaurant the lifestyle influencer visited was depicted to be an expensive setting.

Captioning her post, she wrote:

"Dinner above the city of Dubai. Delicious. With my media director @alluring_jloo of @omasstudios."

See her post below:

Reactions trail May Edochie's picture

kim_lyn_ber:

"And he prepared the table before your adversaries indeed Lord we give you thanks for your anointing and grace in the life of May Yul-Edochie. We are humbled and proud to call her a Queen and will forever give you praise for blessing us with her in this our generation Beautiful woman I hail you."

hazelanntenia:

"Bossssssss. We don't catch feelings but Flights."

_ugodibeze:

"How I pray to move on from everything that does not align with my life."

jojomarieb1:

"Am just here admiring my queen beauty. My queen, you making my 12 hours shift go smoothly .. your look magnificent."

bofaraphaela:

"The woman favored by the most high God ❤️ you are just getting started many Open doors is coming your way."

imelda_tonwei:

"Queen may roll with the high and mighty and making good money. What the enemy meant for evil God has turned it around."

chi_dera_madu:

"Fashion fade, but style is internal mama feed us more can never get enough of you."

tochi_lifestyle:

"If I no see woman wey get beauty & brain like May, I’ll be single forever."

judy_first_pikin_get_belle:

"Clear the road for who sabi mama we weren’t ready because u didn’t inform us."

blessn07:

"The peak of sophistication! Queen May to the world….Our international sensation! Love you to bites sweetheart. We love you darling @omasstudios @omasstudiostv You are incredibly amazing."

abimbola_bilewu:

"May self get her own for body your eye dey outside b4 , sitdown for your husband' house you dey go up and down since."

Judy Austin blows kisses to Yu Edochie's congregation

Nigerian actress Judy Austin has incurred the wrath of many online users following her recent appearance on "her husband" Yul Edochie's live ministration service.

Recall that the famed filmmaker had earlier announced that he had been called to work as an online preacher in the lord's Vineyard.

Judy was beside him but seemed to be lost in the divine moment. Filled with glowing smiles, the actress blew kisses at their viewers and ended it with a short wave.

Source: Legit.ng