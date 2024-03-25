Nigerian actress Judy Austin spurred another heated topic online with her appearance on Yul Edochie's live broadcast

The ace filmmaker, who has been constituent with his online ministration, held another session on March 24

A trending snippet from the supposed divine moment saw Yul deep in prayers for his viewers while Judy decided to use that same moment to entice them

Nigerian actress Judy Austin has incurred the frustration of many online users following her recent on "her husband" Yul Edocie's live ministration service.

Recall that the famed filmmaker Yul Edochie had earlier announced that he had been called to work as an online preacher in the lord's Vineyard.

Judy Austin's body movements during Yul Edochie's online service trend Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

During his last session on Sunday, March 24, Yul, as usual, started with praises and prayers before venturing into the word.

Judy was beside him but seemed to be lost in the divine moment. Filled with glowing smiles, the actress blew kisses at their viewers and ended it with a short wave.

As if that wasn't enough, she continued smiling until a cowboy hat filter mounted on their heads for a moment before glitching off.

All these happened quickly, as Yul was heavily in the spirit.

Meanwhile, Yul and his martial saga again made the news after his first wife, May Edochie, carried her fans along the fantastic flight she had from Nigeria to Dubai.

The animated footage entertained netizens as the mother of three captured minute, exciting details of her trip and her arrival.

24 hours after May shared her clip online, Yul and his "second wife," Judy Austin, took to their Instagram pages to share a video of them about to board a flight at Asaba airport.

See the video below:

Pete Edochie refuses to be a part of Judy Austin’s movie

Nigerian ace actress Rita Edochie clarified the type of relationship between her brother-in-law, Pete Edochie, and his daughter-in-law, Judy Austin.

Recall that the respected family has been making headlines since the veteran actor's son, Yul Edochie, brought in a second woman into his marriage with May.

Sometime last year, Pete Edochie was reported to have starred in a movie produced by Judy Austin, which didn't sit well with many of his fans.

Source: Legit.ng