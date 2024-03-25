An elderly Nigerian woman has been making waves on social media after hitching up with the love of her life

A video showed the moment the beautiful woman tied the knot traditionally with her lover who also looked elderly

Social media users reacted massively to the video many speculating on what might have caused the late marriage

A simple traditional wedding ceremony between an elderly woman and her lover has gone viral online.

A video showed the moment the woman performed her marital rites in the presence of her husband, kinsmen, family and friends.

Elderly woman ties the knot Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Woman gives wine to husband

At one point in the video, she carried a cup of wine to her husband, knelt before him and served him the cup to drink from.

All guests and eyewitnesses at the wedding couldn't hide the excitement they felt as it radiated in their smiles.

Gossipmillnaija shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

"Where una dey see this true love? Nigerian lady finally finds the love of her life. Congratulations ma. God bless your new home. Delay is not denial."

Reactions as elderly woman ties the knot

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video with many praying for her to have a wonderful family.

Abuja_polygelnails said:

"After rejecting all the men at you 20’s hmmm Big lesson on this video."

Udochukwucarloss stated:

"Probably they didn’t do this when they were young so they want to fulfill tradition Chikina."

Iimarvie reacted:

"Unmarried 30 year old in the comments shining their teeth."

Africanflamingo_ said:

"If you deserve a life partner, may God answer your prayer this year!"

Usendollar reacted:

"Thanks for posting my aunt but you should’ve tagged me thou! Her name is Elizabeth! She’s has been single all her life because of betray she got from her early marriage. I’m so happy for her!"

Malachy_machy added:

"The man only finished doing the traditional rights that he couldn't do during his youthful age. Congratulations to them."

Watch the video below:

Old Nigerian couple tie the knot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has gone online to share the wedding video of her parents, who got married after 29 years. The couple already had grown-up children at the time of their formal marriage.

The lady who shared their video congratulated her dad and mother. Many people joined in celebrating the couple, and some wondered why they waited for that long.

Source: Legit.ng