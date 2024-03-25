Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage sparked reactions online after she made a post about her recent activity

The Afrobeats queen, in a viral picture, was seated in the comfort of her home and sipping Okra water

Netizens weighed in on the reasons behind her slick herbal mix, pointing out its contentious benefits

One of Nigeria’s top female music stars, Tiwa Savage, has spurred a fresh round of curiosity on social media following her recent post.

The mother of one shared a picture of herself sitting in the comfort of her abode and sipping a cup of raw Okra soaked in water.

Tiwa Savage buzzes internet with Okra water. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The clear photograph wafted some degree of calmness and normalcy.

For the past couple of months, there has been a , encouraging Nigerian women to consume okra water to improve their aphrodisiac and bedroom performances.

Tiwa jumped on the trend and shared it with the whole world via her Instagram story, filling many with speculation.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Tiwa Savage’s Okra post

Many wondered why the singer drank Okra water, citing its health and bedroom perks.

See their reactions below:

chyddo:

"She is a singer, she definitely needs to maintain her voice cos she is aging, not everything is about the other room."

taaatibg:

"Okra water isn’t for attracting men alone. It boosts immunity,cleanses the female reproductive system,fights inflammation and makes the heart function properly."

nuggsweet:

"Hmmm, okro is expensive now in the market oo. I bought 2k on Saturday, very sumor.. We need to find that guy."

adaikwerre:

"If no be say the world done spoil with dirty minds. Okro is good for the voice and clears the throat. In those days, I used to be in choir. This was the Hack to sweet Voice and avoidable damages of the voicebox. . Chew okra and take warm water. I'm sure a good singer can attest to this. We do this backstage then."

evacomedytv_:

"As long as I have feelings for you, down there will be ocean ."

smilee_asp:

"Okro go scarce for market now."

mirayor03:

"Okra water can help boost your immune system, fight inflammation, and improve ur heart health… no be everything be oro OKOUGH ati OBOUGH."

letiapowers:

"It works magic for diabetes and brings down cholesterol no be everything be for or about man."

Tiwa Savage cries out over food poisoning

The famous Nigerian singer was down as she battled food poisoning.

Tiwa took to her Instagram story to announce her predicament to her fans and followers.

The diva, who was spotted days ago at the popular DJ Obi’s open-air clubhouse in the company of her junior colleague Odumodublvck, stunned many with the pile of drugs she was taking to relieve her state.

