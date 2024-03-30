Global site navigation

Local editions

“Sold Out”: Eniola Ajao’s Movie Hits Cinema Amid Bobrisky’s Award Saga, Odunlade Shares Proof
Movies

“Sold Out”: Eniola Ajao’s Movie Hits Cinema Amid Bobrisky’s Award Saga, Odunlade Shares Proof

by  Olumide Alake
  • Actress Eniola Ajao's movie Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) finally hit cinemas across the country on Friday, March 29
  • The Yoruba actress had come under fire after she presented a best-dressed award to Bobrisky at the movie premiere
  • Amid the backlash that trailed Bobrisky's award, Eniola Ajao's movie sold out at a cinema in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is one of the movie stars who have been drumming support for his female colleague Eniola Ajao, who came under massive criticism after crossdresser Bobrisky was awarded best-dressed at her movie premiere.

Hours after Eniola tendered a public apology and corrected her mistake, the actress' movie Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) finally hit cinemas nationwide on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Eniola Ajao's movie Ajakaju hit cinemas
Odunlade shares new record about Eniola Ajao's movie. Credit: @odunladeomoadekola @eniolaajao @bobrisky
Source: Instagram

Odunlade shares update on Eniola Ajao's movie

Read also

"Na to go follow woman": Portable Zazu reveals next agenda after receiving Benz from Abuja fan

Barely hours after Ajakaju hit the cinema on Friday, fans and lovers of the actress stormed out to support her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Odunlade shared a screenshot from a cinema's record showing Eniola's movie was sold out.

Sharing the post on his Instagram page, the actor wrote in a caption:

"Still counting AJAKAJU in all the cinemas Nationwide."

See a screenshot of the cinema's record shared by Odunlade below:

Fans react to Odunlade's post about Eniola Ajao's movie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many congratulated the actress, read their comments below:

dannybiola:

"Na so the movie go dey sold out in Jesus name me too dey cinema on Sunday."

teenyenterprise:

"Happy to see this. May God bless Ajakaju with "sold out."

ojulewastudio:

"Sold out team well done thanks you for supporting her."

Read also

Netizens slam Yul Edochie for taking 2nd wife Judy Austin to his village: "Why are u so restless?"

temino20:

"Seen the movie it is a folklore and an epic tale...a masterpiece I must say...@eniola_ajao your craft speaks volumes well done girl."

nhifemiee:

" h@ters, where are your faces???.. Na so everything go dey sold out till it leaves cinema!"

adebayoderealone:

"We don forgive you but make you self no try him again."

chef_babs1:

"Thank God i don dey pity her."

Eniola Ajao cries, begs Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Ajao broke down in tears to plead with Nigerians to watch her movie.

Eniola was in deep tears as she pleaded with Nigerians for forgiveness in a snippet from her Live session making the rounds online.

According to the movie star, Bobrisky was only announced as the award winner to generate buzz for her film.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel