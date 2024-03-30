Actress Eniola Ajao's movie Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) finally hit cinemas across the country on Friday, March 29

The Yoruba actress had come under fire after she presented a best-dressed award to Bobrisky at the movie premiere

Amid the backlash that trailed Bobrisky's award, Eniola Ajao's movie sold out at a cinema in the country

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is one of the movie stars who have been drumming support for his female colleague Eniola Ajao, who came under massive criticism after crossdresser Bobrisky was awarded best-dressed at her movie premiere.

Hours after Eniola tendered a public apology and corrected her mistake, the actress' movie Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) finally hit cinemas nationwide on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Odunlade shares new record about Eniola Ajao's movie. Credit: @odunladeomoadekola @eniolaajao @bobrisky

Odunlade shares update on Eniola Ajao's movie

Barely hours after Ajakaju hit the cinema on Friday, fans and lovers of the actress stormed out to support her.

Odunlade shared a screenshot from a cinema's record showing Eniola's movie was sold out.

Sharing the post on his Instagram page, the actor wrote in a caption:

"Still counting AJAKAJU in all the cinemas Nationwide."

See a screenshot of the cinema's record shared by Odunlade below:

Fans react to Odunlade's post about Eniola Ajao's movie

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many congratulated the actress, read their comments below:

dannybiola:

"Na so the movie go dey sold out in Jesus name me too dey cinema on Sunday."

teenyenterprise:

"Happy to see this. May God bless Ajakaju with "sold out."

ojulewastudio:

"Sold out team well done thanks you for supporting her."

temino20:

"Seen the movie it is a folklore and an epic tale...a masterpiece I must say...@eniola_ajao your craft speaks volumes well done girl."

nhifemiee:

" h@ters, where are your faces???.. Na so everything go dey sold out till it leaves cinema!"

adebayoderealone:

"We don forgive you but make you self no try him again."

chef_babs1:

"Thank God i don dey pity her."

Eniola Ajao cries, begs Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eniola Ajao broke down in tears to plead with Nigerians to watch her movie.

Eniola was in deep tears as she pleaded with Nigerians for forgiveness in a snippet from her Live session making the rounds online.

According to the movie star, Bobrisky was only announced as the award winner to generate buzz for her film.

