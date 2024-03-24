The Nigerian social media space is usually overrun with news of scandalous relationship dramas or celebrity weddings, iconic events and more. However, in recent times, the spotlight has been shined heavily on Christian marriages.

Many singles have been left biting their fingers in anticipation as they continue to await their partners while celebrating the relationships of those who announce their love lives online.

The year 2024 has been a big one for people in Christian relationships with a number of them tying the knot in style. This has led to a discussion on social media about kingdom marriages taking over.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the Christian celebrity marriages aka ‘Kingdom marriages’ that got many Nigerians excited.

1. Sunmisola Agbebi and Yinka Okeleye:

Popular Nigerian gospel musicians Sunmisola Agbegbi and Yinka Okeleye confirmed that the chemistry between them was not just an imagination of fans when they got engaged in March 2023. The two music stars who had been known to perform together did not take many people by surprise when they announced that they were a couple and were planning on getting married. Despite that, the news of their union left many netizens excited as they gushed over the beautiful couple.

The couple stayed true to their Christian calling in June 2023 when they got married and videos from their special occasion went viral. Their big day became somewhat of a revival service with the couple and guests praying with so much fervour.

2. Joshua Mike-Bamiloye weds RCCG pastor’s daughter:

Another kingdom marriage that got many Nigerian Christians excited was the one between the son of popular evangelist, Mike Bamiloye and the daughter of RCCG’s assistant pastor.

Joshua Mike Bamiloye got married to Tolulope Mary Odeosola on November 2, 2019 at the Redemption Camp in Ogun state. The beautiful occasion was well attended by friends and family of the Christian couple.

3. Moses Bliss weds Ghanaian bride Marie Wiseborn:

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian bride, Marie Wiseborn’s wedding union remained the talk of the town for several weeks after they publicly announced their engagement. Many videos made the rounds showing Moses to be a ‘finished man’ with a decent and intelligent wife.

The Christian couple’s union also led to many young ladies doing dance challenges on social media after discovering how the couple met each other online.

4. Tim Godfrey weds American wife Erica Jones:

In 2022, popular Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey and his American wife, Erica Jones, announced their engagement on social media. Many netizens were filled with excitement over the news and they joined the couple to celebrate their nuptials online.

The Christian couple held their white wedding in America and their traditional wedding ceremony in Nigeria with top singer Timi Dakolo as the top performer for the event.

About nine months after their spirit-filled wedding, Tim Godfrey and his wife welcomed their first child together.

5.Gospel singer Lawrence Oyor weds Darasimi Mike-Bamiloye:

Another kingdom marriage that made headlines on the Nigerian social media space was the wedding between gospel singer Lawrence Oyor and Christian filmmaker Mike Bamiloye’s daughter, Darasimi.

The Christian couple got married traditionally on October 9, 2020. It was gathered that Lawrence had proposed to Darasimi in 2018 but she took her time before giving him a response.

Lovely photos and videos from their wedding ceremony trended online with the couple blending their two cultures, Niger-Delta and Yoruba to become unified as one.

6.Veekee James and Femi Atere’s wedding:

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' wedding to her beau Femi Atere was no doubt one of the highlights of the early parts of 2024. It is no news that Veekee James is also known as ‘Daughter of Zion’ as she continues to openly speak on her reformed lifestyle in Christianity. It came as no surprise that her wedding got a lot of attention considering that she mixes well with people in the Nigerian entertainment industry while also upholding her Christian faith.

It was noted that Veekee’s wedding was a Christian one with a lot of attention paid to starting her marriage with God on her side. However, many netizens still found fault with the star-studded occasion especially after spotting the stunt pulled by Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike.

7. Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo weds Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa:

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo had many people celebrating after the announcement of her engagement to Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa in June 2022.

The Christian couple eventually had their traditional wedding on August 12, the same year and their white wedding shortly after.

8. Theophilus Sunday weds Jamaican woman Ashlee White

Nigerian gospel singer Theophilus Sunday caused a major buzz on social media after announcing his union with a pretty Jamaican woman, Ashlee White.

Their ‘engagement photos’ sparked a series of discussions on social media with some fans expressing surprise that Theophilus Sunday had time for love considering his powerful song lyrics.

Shortly after the massive uproar the news of their ‘engagement’ caused, it was discovered that the couple had gotten married since January 2024 but only announced it in March.

Moses Bliss’ wife prays for singles

Meanwhile, Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his lovely wife Marie Wiseborn Bliss are back from their honeymoon.

Legit.ng previously reported that the lyrical evangelist filled his fans with speculation after he shared a video of him in a beautiful location.

Marie Wiseborn was captured on the pulpit, standing with her husband as she rained down heavenly blessings for everyone believing in God for their rightful partners.

