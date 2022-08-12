Gospel musician Mercy Chinwo and her hubby have started their journey to forever as they had their traditional wedding in Rivers

Banky W and his wife, Adesua, singer Waje among other celebs all travelled down to Rivers to join the singer in celebrating

It is indeed the start of a beautiful journey for popular gospel musician, Mercy Chinwo, who had her traditional wedding on Friday, August 12.

The ceremony which is a preamble to what is to come over the weekend had friends, family members and industry colleagues travelling down to Port-Harcourt to join Chinwo in celebrating.

Mercy Chinwo ties the knot with hubby in Rivers. Photo: @lindaikejisblogofficial

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the singer stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community after sharing some beautiful pre-wedding photos.

Well, things have already kicked off for Chinwo who was busting with smiles and energy in videos from her traditional ceremony spotted online.

Top celebrities like Banky W, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Waje among others all took the long trip down to Rivers to celebrate one of their own.

Check out videos and pictures from the ceremony below:

Social media users react

adaebenezer said:

"When you marry your friend,they are so cute together."

dosh_bella said:

"Congratulations to her May God bless the union ."

ani_jenevin said:

"Every shade of beautiful Congratulations to them❤️."

cynthiandestiny_diary said:

"On my wedding day somebody will say I should not dance so I don’t ruin my makeup because I’m the bride omo we party hard she is beautiful mehn."

joker_____ledger said:

"She's a QUEEN . She stood beside him like a Standing fan to WEATHER ️⛈️☔ all odds. Infact ehn , she's a QUEEN."

9jasingles_partner_connects said:

"Mummy chinwo my sweetheart ❤️❤️. May your joy remain permanent IJN AMEN. I love her smiles always. See her husband blushing. Real love is sweet ooooh."

