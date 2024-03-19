Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his beautiful wife Marie Wiseborn Bliss melted the hearts of Netizens with their recent church ministration

The couple, who many speculated to have been away for their honeymoon, recently graced a church program in Ghana

During the program, Marie Wiseborn stood on the pulpit to pray for every single in search of their significant other

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his lovely wife Marie Wiseborn Bliss are back from their long days of honeymoon.

Legit.ng previously reported that the lyrical evangelist filled his fans with speculation after sharing a video of himself in a beautiful location.

Video trends as Moses Bliss' wife prays for singles.

Source: Instagram

A new video made the rounds online of when the kingdom couples arrived in Ghana for a church program after their presumed honeymoon.

Marie Wiseborn was captured on the pulpit, standing with her husband as she rained down heavenly blessings for everyone believing in God for their rightful partners.

The woman of God asked for the divine orchestration that brought Moses Bliss to her to extend to those looking for their spouses.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Moses Bliss' wife's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

mimipatrick3376:

"Moses head just swell man is so proud of the wife of his youth aww."

kaycharlie68:

"There is something about this Lady, I see a certain level of depth... I can almost sense her connectedness to source. Her aura is so strong and bright. Hmm....."

lucynyame:

"The humble and submissivve Marie you will go far with the help of God and the loving husband."

edwardolarerin:

"Can you all see the glory of God on this beautiful couple? May joy fill their home."

solomo_pn:

"The most loved couple in the universe."

ij_ocean:

"I truly love & admire this couple."

Moses Bliss' wife adds new name to bio

In another report via Legit.ng, Marie Wiseborn changed her name on her social media pages after her white wedding.

A look at her official Instagram page showed she had included the name 'Marie Bliss' on her bio.

"Congratulations Mrs Bliss, we cover your home with the Blood of Jesus," a fan prayed

