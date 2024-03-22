Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of a couple tying the knot by the riverside in a traditional way

About four people were present to ensure the Nigerian couple carried out the marital rituals traditionally

Some netizens hailed the marriage, saying it was not different from the other forms of marriage, while others were amused

A video of a Nigerian couple marrying traditionally by the riverside has stirred mixed reactions online.

The location of the simple wedding could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Innocent Tino shared the clip on Facebook, which started with the couple coming out of a building and onto the riverside.

They went on their knees and complied with marriage rituals administered by a lady and three men. Twice, they gave the couple a substance from a cup, which they drank, with the groom going first.

The couple wore white attires. Internet users were divided over the riverside wedding.

People react to the riverside wedding

Sylvia Uchegbulem said:

"White people's wedding by the Riverside is called beach wedding but Nigeria own is now marine wedding.

"Make una dey whine una self."

Etido Eno said:

"This one concern two of them.

"No be when dem begin disturb them tomorrow dem go begin find church and pastors for help."

Kate Wilson Onyeneke said:

"Omg this one is really for better for worst if you leave me you die, if you cheat on me you die, if you didn't take care of me you die."

Skincare Spa said:

"Maybe the lady has spiritual husband and they just had to please them."

Faith Chinyere Aloysius said:

"This shouldn't be an issue... People get married in churches and mosques."

Chidi Chidiebere said:

"I can beat my chest to tell your that this marriage will last longer than those done in the church."

Roseline Okoh said:

"I guess they are both traditional worshippers."

Favour Jacob said:

"Congratulations to.dem maybe one of them is connected to water or they have their reasons."

