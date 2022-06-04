Nigerian gospel singer Tim Godfrey and his wife had their traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, and it was glamourous

The event saw celebrities from the entertainment storming the event as the Nigerian singer promised to love his wife forever

Fans and followers of the gospel singer have all stormed his social media page to congratulate him

One of the leading Nigerian gospel singers, Tim Godfrey and his wife, Erica Jones, have traditionally sealed their love for each other.

This comes after they tied the knot at a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony.

Tim Godfrey gushes over wife. Credit: @timgodfrey

Source: Instagram

Sharing moments from the event, the excited singer, in a statement via his social media timeline, said he had traditionally married his wife in Nigeria on Friday, with popular singer Timi Dakolo performing at the event.

The singer couldn’t help but gush at his wife as he promised to love her forever.

Sharing a video via his timeline, Godfrey wrote:

"I promise to love you forever and for always!❤️❤️❤️ Traditionally Tied the Not with my BestFriend Tonight and The Chorus Leader, @timidakolo came through for us❤️"

See the post below:

The traditional wedding comes after the singer and his wife had, on Saturday, April 23rd, held their white wedding at a ceremony held in Culpeper, VA, United States.

Fans congratulate Tim Godfrey

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have stormed social media to celebrate with him.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see the post below:

Steve_crown_official:

"CONGRATULATIONS MY BROTHER @timgodfreyworld and @ericakatrinagodfrey This beautiful Union has Heavens backing. God bless you both. ❤️."

ericakatrinagodfrey:

"Tonight was perfect babe ♥️♥️♥️ THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!!!!"

boss__b__official:

"Congratulations oh Lord give me that one man that will love ❤️❤️ me forever and always ❤️ amen, for what you can not do does not exist God of mercy."

Tim Godfrey shares pre-wedding photo

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey and his wife-to-be, Erica, left fans gushing on social media ahead of their wedding.

The celebrity lovebirds took to their Instagram pages to share a romantic videos of themselves together before their nuptials.

In the video, Tim and Erica were seen on set having a good time as they took pre-wedding snaps.

Source: Legit.ng