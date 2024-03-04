A Nigerian lady has given an account of what she saw after she travelled to Accra, Ghana for the wedding of Moses Bliss

The wedding of the gospel singer and his heartthrob, Marie Wiseborn Bliss, has been trending for several days

The Nigerian lady described Moses as a finished man and opened up about the behaviour of Ghanaians

A lady, @diaryofa9jagirl, has narrated her experience after travelling to Accra for Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's wedding.

@diaryofa9jagirl wrote on X that there was not much takeaway from the wedding save for Moses Bliss being 'a finished man' and that it was wonderful to see.

She described Moses Bliss as a finished man. Photo Credit: Moses Bliss

Source: Facebook

Moses Bliss' wedding was well-graced by many celebrities as people celebrated with the singer.

@diaryofa9jagirl's account on Ghanaians

@diaryofa9jagirl, who noted that it was her second time in Accra, said she observed Ghanaians were not noisy and greeted a lot with a wide smile.

@diaryofa9jagirl added that their street urchins were not aggressive. In her words:

" I looked around a bit and I love Accra. No noise pollution, so much sanity, the quietness scared me a little pe, are we under a curfew please?

"Street urchins were not aggressive, those ones that wash the windscreen with dirty water listened when we said "no."

"Listen, you people n Accra fit greet dead body and it will wake up. Ah! "hiiii," "good afternoonnnnn," hia and dia. It's not just greeting alone o, it comes with a wide smile. It's not something I'm used to in Nigeria but continue please..."

Her detailed description of the Ghanaian people stirred reactions.

See her tweet below:

@diaryofa9jagirl's account stirred reactions

@AgamahSackitey said:

"I like how you draw the parallels and compare the two countries. Naija is big boisterous and 'wild' for a reason but trust me I like Naija and I look forward to going there someday."

@symply_bennie said:

"Another angle could be they are not used to night parties, it's possible that usually Ghanians end their events by 5:30pm, maybe that's why they started going home when the DJ said, the dance floor is open."

@SailorRome said:

"Gerarahia my friend. So how does this tale lead to Moses Bliss being a finished man . Was even expecting something else."

@kekelitus said:

"All you said is very apt of Ghanaians and we thank you for the kind words. For the wedding one nu if you don't have crews this will happen and you have to get a DJ who loves jams. I was at a wedding in a hotel so they sacked us as 12am but DJ Dela spoil der give we till 12."

@OnassisHahn said:

"It is almost as if we traded a sane society and proper infrastructure just to be able to live FREE.

"No matter where a Nigerian finds himself, despite being in a functioning society, he will always miss home.

"Worse if one is born and bred in Lagos."

@mants3_kobby said:

"Ghanaians love to party hard but for weddings depending on the time it starts depends on the time the attendees depart. If the wedding starts at 12:00pm by 5:30 or 6 everyone will surely depart.The meekness in our society I will agree with you. We're slow but sure and not loud."

Moses Bliss and wife celebrate white wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Moses Bliss and his wife had celebrated their white wedding with a giant cake.

Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn Bliss formally became a couple with a legal marriage and subsequently married in a regal traditional wedding. The customary marriage happened in Accra on Thursday, February 29.

On Saturday, March 2, the famous singer and his bride capped their much-publicised union with a feast, where they cut a giant cake to climax the white wedding celebration.

Source: Legit.ng