A video of singer Ayra Starr turning down the request of a young man who asked her to twirl for him is trending online

Ayra Starr's unexpected response to the man's request has left many Nigerian netizens laughing

In another clip, the Sabi Girl who refused to exchange numbers with the man disclosed yam and egg is her favourite meal

Mavin youngster Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, is trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over her response to a man who asked her to twirl for him.

Ayra Starr, who recently gave her stance on the Afrobeats genre, was a guest on a cooking show where she met with a young man identified as Tomiwa.

In a clip, Tomiwa, out of excitement to meet the Sabi Girl, told her to twirl for him, a request which she immediately turned down.

Ayra Starr, however, told him to turn around for her instead as he applauded his outfit.

In another clip, the Mavin signee praised the man's culinary skills as she revealed yam and egg is her favourite food.

"I eat yam and egg every day ask anybody," she said.

Towards the end of the video, Ayra Starr refused to exchange contact with the man.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Ayra Starr turns down man's request

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments as some netizens mocked the young man.

DiianaD_:

"Ayra you’re a very bad girl."

AESTHETE_gemin:

"Bro did 360 without question."

47kasz:

"Why did he do the twirl. He folded real quick."

royzkingin:

"The mumu say do 360, talmbout “see the fit”.

JiddaGram:

"Na because she no get Nysh she Dey shame."

jaytorpedo__:

"Chaiii “You give me a twirl” and the Werey give am."

suraj_dirrr:

"Bro asked for a twirl and did it himself."

adeyinka_adeife:

"My bro did 360 immediately she asked for it. This is a case of inferiority complex."

