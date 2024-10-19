Nigerian singer Wizkid has taken to social media to speak after his recent encounter with Davido at a nightclub

Recall that the 30BG boss and Star Boy were spotted at the same nightclub in London only weeks after their heated online fight

Wizkid’s reaction to the whole meeting soon became a topic of online discussion, with netizens sharing their thoughts

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid has reacted online after meeting David Adeleke Davido at a nightclub in London.

The Nigerian social media space was buzzing with activity after several videos surfaced online showing the moment the Star Boy and OBO met themselves at the club despite their recent heated fight on social media.

After the videos went viral and Nigerians dropped their hot takes online, Wizkid took to social media to react.

Nigerians speak as Wizkid reacts to meeting Davido at club. Photos: @wizkidayo, @davido

Wizkid reacts to meeting Davido at club

On his official X page, Wizkid shared a tweet about meeting Davido and his crew at a nightclub in London.

The Grammy-winning musician, who appeared unmoved by the whole situation, tweeted that everybody was looking for him. He accompanied his words with a smirk emoji and an eagle and white heart emoji.

In his words:

“Everybody Dey find Big wizzy”.

See Wizkid’s tweet below:

Nigerians react as Wizkid speaks on meeting Davido at club

Wizkid’s reaction to meeting Davido at the London nightclub soon spread on social media. Netizens dropped their hot takes on what he had to say. Read some of their comments below:

Cheery said Davido and his boys are following Wizkid everywhere:

Abazz claimed Wizkid ran away from the club because of OBO:

Big Cruise said Wizkid’s presence humbled Davido:

Nigerian Lad said Wizkid ran away:

Ola called Wiz smallest bird:

Damola called Wiz an online gangster:

Kelly asked Wiz why he had nothing to say in OBO’s presence:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

perpetual.felix.71:

“Always online keypad warrior 😂.”

Successfulb001:

“After you done reach house 😂😂😂 Why you run 😂.”

___fdcoat:

“You see am for club you no tell am anything, you run reach house go de tweet. 😂”

Lizzy.okwori:

“Real life,and social media dey different,you fit be king for social media and real life you are nobody.”

___gotpaid:

“But you run leave bodyguard 😭.”

Soni.a___:

“😂 fear fear.”

Ibdukeharry:

“Nobody dey find you 😮 my brother rest 💯 focus on music abeg.”

Lowkiresult001:

“You dey run why ?????”

Tp_hayan:

“No be you enter club? Abi na them come meet you again? 😂”

_____bakr:

“Why na twitter diswan da get power😂 you for talk for him face yesterday night na😂.”

ntawanaghimien:

“Them dey find you😂nah you run tweet 🤣 rest nobody dey find you.”

Symplynickyy:

“Twitter warrior😂”

__senami:

“Why you no talk am for club 😂”

yungtuns______tr:

“You see person for club you no fit talk you kon enter car dey tweet Elenu 😂”

Beautiful_halita:

“He was in the club before you. Who Dey find you abeg. Rest.”

Wizkid's sister reacts to threat

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a Snapchat post from one of Davido’s aides, identified as AB Kush, went viral after he served a serious warning to Wizkid amid his fight with his boss.

Wizkid’s elder sister, known as Yeetee on Instagram, took to her story channel to sound the alarm about the post made by Davido’s aide, and this raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens.

