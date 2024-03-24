A wealthy Nigerian man showed great class during his wedding as he threw money in the air in presence of guests

The man's bride screamed his praises as she danced for her husband, who was busy showering her with money

Nigerian ladies who watched the man's video said that marrying a rich man is a dream they must achieve

A groom became the centre of attention at his wedding ceremony as he moved to the dancefloor with money.

With great confidence, the man unpacked each bundle and threw money around as people praised him.

Wedding party in Nigeria

His wife screamed, "Odogwu!". The man walked around with a kind of ease commonly associated with Nigerian big men.

As he sprayed money, people flocked around him with their phones to capture the classy moment. @djslimv shared the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Akim Oda Nail Tech said:

"The real Odogwu ,see how he skillfully throws the money haaa."

Rachny said:

"Marrying Odogwu at the end because why not."

Bellathebrattt said:

"If I settle for less, I’m a big fool."

Kabiru Isiaka592 said:

"So if I am spraying five hundred naira bundle and two hundred I be odogwu for Igbo land."

Miss 20something said:

"The way I’m smiling like the money is for me."

Sheilla Mbaieco said:

"Marrying an odogwu is a dream."

Asia said:

"Nah this kind people suppose the answer asa Odogwu no be who em bf Dey sale foreign number."

Marvelous Danzzy said:

"Taa...shey the odogwu no get guys abi na only him chop update? this is where the guys are needed..."

Broken said:

"If I no reach this level make nobody tell me about marriage."

Abby said:

"By the time my Odogwu starts spraying on me….. na there my mama go know say true true I no get home training."

Simple wedding with economical budget

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a preacher, @RasineIrem, also identified as Rasine Irem, shared on X how his younger sister had a simple wedding in reaction to a lady's tweet where she broke down how organising weddings in 2024 seems expensive.

@RasineIrem noted that the wedding was attended by about 50 people and was held at a corner of their church hall.

