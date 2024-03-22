The Super Eagles of Nigeria have defeated the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly match in Morocco

Two goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman gave Nigeria victory over their football rival on Friday, March 22

Finidi George's boys will play against the Eagles of Mali in their next match on Tuesday, March 26

Marrakech, Morocco - The Super Eagles of Nigeria have defeated the Black Stars of Ghana by 2-1 in an international friend match at Stade de Marrakech, Morocco on Friday, March 22.

The match was the first victory for interim coach, Finidi George, who took over from Jose Peseiro after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFC0N) in Ivory Coast.

This was disclosed by the Super Eagles via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGSuperEagles.

Rangers FC forward, Cyriel Kolawole Dessers gave the Super Eagles the lead via the penalty spot in the 38 minute.

The star boy of the just concluded 2023 AFCON, Ademola Lookman doubled Nigeria's lead towards the end of the second half in the 84 minute.

The Black Star got themselves a consolation goal in additional time through Jordan Ayew.

The Crystal Palace forward scored via the penalty spot in the 95 minute to reduce the score line to 2-1.

The Super Eagles will play Mali next on Tuesday, March 26. The Ghana and Mali features were said to be the final international friendly window ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

