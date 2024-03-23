The general overseer of Christ Embassy Church, Chris Oyakhilome, has sparked controversy with his recent statements, causing a stir on social media.

During a three-day healing livestream on LoveWorld USA, the 60-year-old pastor asserted that his church has experienced more than 50 instances of individuals being revived from death.

The 60-year-old pastor said his ministry has raised over 45 people from the dead. Photo Credit: Pastor Chris

The event occurred from March 15 to 17, 2024, drawing significant attention and debate.

During a recent broadcast on LoveWorld USA's Facebook page on March 17th, Pastor Oyakhilome stated that the reported instances of 'resurrections' encompassed individuals from diverse backgrounds and age groups.

As quoted by Premium Times, he said:

“In the last year, we have had more than 50 people raised from the dead, more than 50 people.

“How do you explain such things? Both old and young, in various countries, how do you explain? What will you use to explain this? Including the ones that happened inside the hospital to the amazement of doctors and nurses; how do you explain this?”

He playfully remarked on the difficulty sceptics might have in rationalising such remarkable occurrences, suggesting humorously that they may speculate the revived individuals somehow "paid" their way back from the afterlife.

Mr Oyakhilome said:

“Maybe we bribed them ( the dead people) in hell or in heaven to come back. You know, people sometimes say we bribe people.

"So maybe we bribed the dead people to come back to life, wouldn’t that be wonderful? The truth is settled forever.”

