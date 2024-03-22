The video of BBNaija's Whitemoney warning some beggars from harassing him has been sighted online

In the clip, the boys numbering up to five went to his windscreen to beg him for money while some of them wrote on his car

He warned them that once he gave them money that day, they should never harass him again for money because he too was hustling

Reality show star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney has made his grievance known to some boys who were harassing him for money while he was driving.

In the video, the winner of Season 6 edition of Big Brother Naija was driving in traffic when some boys tried to beg him for money. They were up to five in number and some of them started writing on the windscreen.

Addressing the situation, he noted that he would slap them and told them that he too was hustling for money.

BBNaija's Whitemoney cautions streetboys from harassing him. Photo credit @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

White money further warns beggars

The singer who ended his feud with Uriel Oputa recently said that they should look at him well and never disturb him again.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He added that he was going to give them money.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to what Whitemoney told some beggars. Here are some of the comments below:

@Lifeof A Badboi:

"On top how much bro, I been think say na 30 to 50k you won give them."

@Funskill:

"I no get money ooobut you get mind dey advise pesin on 1k??"

@Imole:

"God wey dey bless u continously him get why, if him do for u do for others."

@Harrybanks:

"How much kwanu na.... I dy from bolt share money for lekki traffic, light sef, I dy do am with joy sef, u say u go wose them slap lol , funny u bros.. Who God don bless him don bless."

@$badwolf:

"Oga if you give them everyday sef nothing spoil."

@Peaceman:

"White money please you could just listen to that last guy."

@Ability de talker:

"Spread love Na why God give you am. Small talk Ilebaye tell you, you carry face."

@Heart break kid:

"On top 1k nothing way we no go see for Nigeria."

@Liberty:

"Wait after all this threat na 1k or 5h I see for there Abi wetin ?"

@Anjorins Vlog:

"Dey play. You go pay tire. 90metee still dey Aza."

White money calls out a colleague

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Whitemoney had opened up on his experience with women and how he treats them before he became known.

Speaking on the Honest Brunch podcast, he said that no lady wanted to befriend him before he won the reality show and became a famous person.

He claimed that some of his reality show colleagues approached him to introduce them to wealthy men. He called Doyin David out and asked if she could date a broke man.

Source: Legit.ng