BBNaija’s Whitemoney is no doubt one of the top contenders in the ongoing Shine Ya Eyes season

The young man has managed to grow on fellow housemates in the house and viewers of the reality show

Legit.ng has compiled a list of top celebrities who have come out to publicly declare support for Whitemoney

Two weeks into the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show and some housemates have managed to make strong impressions on viewers of the show.

One such housemate of the Sine Ya Eyes season is Whitemoney. The young man caught the attention of many from the first day he walked into Big Brother’s house and he has managed to retain viewers’ attention.

BBNaija: Celebrities supporting Whitemoney. Photo: @whitemoney/@funkejenifaakindele @mefasatundeenut

Even among fellow contestants, Whitemoney has managed to grow on his colleagues with his selflessness and willingness to take charge of activities in the kitchen.

Unfortunately, the young man was put up for eviction in the past week alongside Beatrice, Yerins, Niyi and Yousef. ‘Wild Card’ Pere and Maria had put up Whitemoney because he was the only housemate that was sure about their identities.

Interestingly, Whitemoney’s nomination for possible eviction has only shown how much support he has in the outside world and how many people are rooting for him in the Shine Ya Eyes season.

Although the show organisers didn’t reveal Whitemoney’s voting percentage, he and Yousef were the only two out of nominated housemates who garnered the highest votes.

Without a doubt, this has a lot to do with the amount of support he has also gotten from celebrities who continue to sing his praises to their fans.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of celebs who have publicly drummed support for Whitemoney. Check them out below:

1. Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut

2. Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello

3. Nollywood actor Yul Edochie

4. Actress Destiny Etiko

5. Nollywood actor Jnr Pope

6. Actor Stephen Declan

Whitemoney cries after surviving eviction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Whitemoney is more than grateful to still be in the game competing for the N90 million prize money.

Moments after the live eviction show came to an end, an emotional Whitemoney had a private moment with God and broke down in tears.

The video stirred different reactions from fans on social media with many expressing their love for him.

