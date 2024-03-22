A mentally challenged man went on a search for his female benefactor after not hearing from her for a while

According to his benefactor, she gives him money all the time and expressed surprise that he came looking for her

Some internet users commended the lady for her kind gestures to the man, while many were amused by the clip she shared

A mild drama ensued as a madman came looking for a Nigerian lady who always gave him money.

In a TikTok video, he met some young men who told him the lady was not around but would return by Saturday.

The madman came looking for his female benefactor. Photo Credit: @pukus23

Source: TikTok

The young men made fun of the mentally challenged man as he stated his business to them. One of them asked him why he was mentally challenged.

"Hoor ona nor tell me say na so he de be oooh," the lady he was looking for funnily lamented on TikTok.

The clip left netizens in stitches.

In another heartwarming incident, a lady was spotted dancing with a madman at a motor park.

Watch the video below:

@pukus23's video of madman generates reactions

Nimah’s cakes said:

"God go bless you Favour, you no go lack anything."

Merry py said:

"If u need peace in you life don’t feed a mad man from your house u go wake up meet am for parlour."

QUEEN LAYEFA said:

"Same with me ohhh I have one ohhh every day he would shout my name until I settle him ohhh."

Feesat said:

"This man is madly in love with you favour."

Baby_tonia17 said:

"Who b that guy which kind question be that."

Simple said:

"Person mad you say wetin make him dey mad. That guy well soo."

Aishat Zakari66 said:

"Favor you suppose drop money with neighbors before you travel oo."

gboy@78 said:

"Why you go ask mad man waiting dey make am mad."

Pastor struggles to heal mad man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of a pastor struggling to heal a madman in public.

The diminutive, mentally challenged man was barefooted as he did not put up much resistance to the pastor.

In a TikTok video @hk.dollars5 shared, the pastor in a white senator outfit placed his hand on the madman's head as he prayed for him. People gathered around them, recording the incident with their phones. Till the end of the video, the madman did not seem to regain his sanity.

Source: Legit.ng