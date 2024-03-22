A former BBNaija reality show winner, Whitemoney, has shared the outfit he ordered from a fan that was delivered to him

In a video he posted on TikTok, he said the outfit was made with spoons, as he praised the fashion designer's creativity and hard work

The fan travelled on a night bus from Port Harcourt to Lagos and showed excitement to deliver the attire

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Hazel Onou, aka Whitemoney, was excited as he announced that a fan made a classic outfit for him.

Whitemoney gets an outfit made with spoons from a fan. Image credit: @itswhitemoney, @iamwizsmart

Source: TikTok

On TikTok, the former reality star spoke about the importance of doing what one's hands find to do very well. He added that he had been admiring a particular outfit made by one of his fans and had to order it.

The fan @iamwizsmart on TikTok had to travel on a night bus from Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to Lagos to deliver the outfit.

The shining silver attire was made with several spoons that gave it a spectacular look.

The fashion designer said the attire was worth $122k (N172m). Whitemoney checked the different angles of the attire and took some pictures before he handed a white envelope to the fan.

He captioned his video:

"@iamwizsmart you outdid yourself on this one. I am gonna rock it with pride."

Check out the video of the spoon attire a fan made for Whitemoney below:

Fans react to Whitemoney's spoon outfit

Some fans have reacted to the spoon outfit a fan made for Whitemoney. See some of the reactions below:

@Adelowo:

"Nice one."

@EDOKA:

"Wow, find him for me."

@Cobiboy:

"Udi to the world."

@Joy onette:

"I remember that day. Thank you very much for patronizing him."

@iamwizsmart

"Thank you so much, boss man."

@Angel Gaak:

"Nice one."

@DECENT Gee:

"Bless you boss."

@miraclemimi382:

"Nice one."

@johnpraise203:

"White Money please wear it, let us see, I am sure e go fit you well."

@James:

"But must you try to speak like the white people, I don’t think it is really necessary."

Source: Legit.ng