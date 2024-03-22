Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s mother, Lady Doja, has drawn the attention of netizens over her recent actions

The 91-year-old matriarch was spotted praying for her son’s trucks and his drivers in a viral video

The heartwarming display of love and kindness from the billionaire’s mother drew reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola’s mother, Lady Doja’s interaction with her son’s truck drivers recently made the rounds online.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by Michael Ayokunle Otedola and spotted by Legit.ng, the 91-year-old woman was seen praying for her son’s trucks and drivers.

Femi Otedola’s mother sprays holy water on son's trucks, prays for drivers. Photos: @michaelayokunle.otedola

In the clip, the matriarch wore a house dress and furry slippers as she walked round the trucks with a spray bottle filled with Holy Water while sprinkling generous amounts on the vehicles and sharing strong words of prayers.

Despite being a Christian, Femi Otedola’s mother also joined the members of staff who were praying the Muslim way by saying ‘amen’ to their words.

The 91-year-old also walked to the drivers side of the truck and sprayed more holy water as she prayed for the vehicle. Lady Doja then gestured for the truck driver to come before she showered more prayers on him.

In Yoruba, she was heard saying that all the money the drivers make from their job will be used to do great things in their lives, she also prayed for them to be able to buy their own trucks.

See the sweet video below:

Reactions as Femi Otedola’s mum prays for son’s drivers

The heartwarming video of Femi Otedola’s mum praying for her son’s trucks and drivers caught the attention of many netizens who shared their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

Daisiojo:

“I tap from her old age dat my evening ( which is my old age as IYAIBEJI too ) will be my best ijmn.”

tayofaps:

“A woman with a hood heart. See the prayer sef, you will also see yours.”

biigjoe_:

“Amen, ‘the money the driver earns will also be used to do his own’.. you see ? That’s a good prayer .”

tyekooon:

“She prayed for the drivers too, you just gotta love mothers ❤️.”

Nonconformist234:

“This is so sweet to watch. May Allah elongate the life of mama. Aameen to the prayers said.”

Tolubelluci:

“Mothers are highly respected .”

kaosagyluxury289:

“Amin❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️those prayer for the drivers are deep and only a clean heart can say that long life grandma.”

Tokunbokuti:

“She prayed for all the drivers. What else do you need in a kind-hearted person?.”

timax010:

“A real Grand Mother - She prayed for and still blessed them . I tap into that spiritual prayers and physical Actions. AMEN .”

man_like_shi2fundz:

“Very funny mama …. You will long life for us Insha Allah.”

olayinkaadebanjo:

“She's a prayer warrior ❤️. God bless you amiable Grandma ❤️.”

Whiitebiird:

“Thank you Grandma❤ Your prayers got to me as well and I solemnly receive it in Gods name.”

Godstime_eghosa1:

“Amen and Amen. I tap in mommy’s prayers Amen.”

officialtope:

“God bless Grandma otedola .”

