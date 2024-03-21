A Nigerian man received a car as a heartfelt gift from his classmates, capturing the hearts of many online

The video showed him making his way to the newly parked vehicle with some difficulty due to his bandaged legs

Upon reaching it and realizing the car was his, he was visibly moved, pressing his hand against his forehead and gazing downwards, seemingly overwhelmed

A heartwarming story of a Nigerian man, reliant on crutches, who was presented with a brand-new car by his classmates had gone viral on TikTok.

In the shared video, the man was seen painstakingly making his way, aided by his crutches, towards the parked vehicle.

The man was emotional on seeing the car. Photo credit: @uzorngoladiphd

Source: TikTok

As shared by @uzorngoladiphd, upon reaching his destination and realising that the car was now his, he was overcome with emotion.

He held his forehead and lowered his gaze, seemingly holding back tears of joy. The touching gesture of camaraderie and the man’s emotional response sparked reactions.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Modupe Adebola Afeez said:

“My own classmates nh to dey gossip.”

Obiageli Nwanosike wrote:

T”hats what friendship is all about, may God honour ur friends bro.”

Dibia commented:

“Alhaja must be a good neighbour. God bless you ma.”

Catherinengoziadi:

“These are real friends no be once when go de form superiority. God bless and replenish your purses.”

User kelly:

“Where person fit see this kind classmate please, my own classmate na yeye people full there dey gossip up and down.”

UserMargaret:

“He must be good while in school.”

Bblessedkwachbles:

“I need this type of classmates pls.”

Edowaye Anita uso:

“These are real friends a friend in need is a friend indeed, it's good to have good relationships with people see the way he called out to his neighbor.”

RichGrace:

“The Lord would do good and more to you all in Jesus name.”

Kehindelawal822 Keeny:

“God bless all the friends for thinking and making sure their friends is happy.”

User5267396738069bilkisu:

“Thank you so much,we need more of your type, God bless you more.”

Esther ldemudia121:

“This is a good example of a friendship, this one is like a brotherly love.”

Abimbola Olayemi:

“May God increase you all in wealth and good health. Amen.”

Ayo Sanjo:

“This is true friendship and may God continue to be with each everyone of you.”

Man gets Mercedez benz from employer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video that captured a man’s emotional gratitude after his employer surprised him with a Mercedes Benz car for his birthday has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The man had demonstrated his loyalty and commitment by showing up to work on time, even though he had encountered a flat tyre on his way and could not change it by himself.

His employer decided to reward him with the generous car gift, which was parked outside the office.

Source: Legit.ng