A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showcasing her 9-month-old son wearing an oversized native attire

The lady revealed that the oversized native attire was sent from Nigeria to the UK by her baby’s grandmother

Funny netizens in the comments section said the little boy will not outgrow the outfit until he turns five

A UK-based Nigerian woman has stirred hilarious reactions after sharing a video of her son dressed in an oversized outfit.

The mum identified as @mobiolarr on TikTok revealed that the oversized native attire was gifted to her 9-month-old son by his grandmother.

Grandma sends oversized cloth to grandson in UK Photo credit: @mobiolarr/TikTok.

Little boy confidently rocks oversized outfit

The native attire was sewn by his grandmother's tailor and sent from Nigeria to London, United Kingdom.

While sharing the video, the boy's mother asked her viewers to rate the work of her baby’s grandmother’s tailor in the comments section.

She wrote:

“POV: Grandma sent native attire from Nigeria to the UK for her 9-month-old grandson. Grandmas are a gift from God By the way, did grandma's tailor try? Let me know in the comments.”

Reactions trail video of 9-month-old baby

The comments section was filled with reactions from netizens who made funny statements about the situation.

Cute said:

“When you send this picture to grandma, she will use it as wallpaper the fact that you wear him the cloth is enough joy for her.”

Titang Afuhanmbom said:

“The real African grandma. he will wear it till he turns 5.”

@creativity reacted:

“5 year guarantee, the cloth na original.”

@preacherskid (P.K) said:

“It's so nice, grandma don't disappoint. He will eat it till he is 5.”

Empire reacted:

“Mama and tailor try for the measurement.”

@Bliss 0 said:

“All I know is, e no go better for this tailor. wetin be this wetin be this I say wetin be this. fine boy yet they sew hand me down give am.”

@loncyir said:

“He will grow inside the cloth.”

Sharon reacted:

“Yes oh. Trust them to get big sized clothes.”

Ngufie reacted:

“It's actually looks like Grandma's clothes he'll grow into it.”

Q&K Cakes and Events said:

“Grandma and tailor doing the most.”

@iretomide said:

“We call it bomodagba. my primary school graduation suit is still my size.”

Watch the video below:

