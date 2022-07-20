Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has spoken on the effect his second marriage had on her

In a video making the rounds, May opened up on battling depression after Yul married actress Judy Austin

According to May, she had a beautiful and amazing world that suddenly shattered, and she added that depression is real

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, has now spoken at length on how her husband taking a second wife greatly affected her.

Recall that social media was buzzing after Yul announced that he had married actress Judy Austin and that they have a son together.

Well, in a new development, May opened up about suffering from depression and more as a result of her husband’s actions.

May Edochie speaks on being depressed after Yul took a second wife. Photos: @lindaikejisblog, @mayyuledochie

During a Facebook live session, May explained that she had a beautiful and amazing life and that everything shattered suddenly.

According to the mother of four, she does not wish what she went through on even her enemies, if she even has any.

She said:

“I saw a few comments, some people saying May is using this to cash out and I'm like okay it's fine. I'm cashing out right? I don't wish this upon my enemy if at all I have any.”

Depression is real

Not stopping there, May explained that there are different stages of depression and that she decided not to dwell on it. Instead, she picked the pieces of the formerly beautiful world she had and tried to move on.

May also credited her seeming well-being and happy state to her family, who stood by her, and to her fans.

In her words:

“Depression is real and there are different stages of depression. For me, rather than dwell in depression, I decided to pick up the pieces of a beautiful world that I had, a very beautiful world, an amazing world that suddenly shattered, that suddenly crashed.

“I decided to pick up the pieces and try to move on rather than dwell on depression. It’s not been easy. I'm glad that I look happy, I appear strong to you all. I'm glad that I'm able to go out there and do stuff . In fact I'm even amazed at some of the things I do but it's all because of the love. It's the support from my family, it's the support from you guys. You guys have been amazing. The love is massive and these are the things that have kept me going.”

See the video below:

Internet users react as May Edochie opens up on being depressed

After May’s disclosure, a number of fans sympathized with her on social media. Read some of their comments below:

Aniscooser:

“She’s really beautiful. The only people who deserve to be in your life are the ones who treat you with love, kindness and respect.”

Dreamynaturalle:

“Men I need you all to tell me What you really want in a woman.”

Plato_15:

“I pray she finds comfort. Life is not balanced at all.”

Rosythrone:

“You're really strong, there's no two ways about it.”

Onyinyeeeeee:

“You are a strong woman.”

Fine_nenye:

“What do some men really want?? What!!!!”

Official.mrsix:

“This marriage thing sef Dey tire person.”

Ogaziogechukwu:

“You are a strong woman it is not easy at all.”

Nellynells__:

“So glad she’s opening up.”

Didi__aw:

“Such a beautiful woman, God is ur strength ma .”

Hmm.

Nigerians bash Judy Austin for celebrating May's son on birthday

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, is having a hard time navigating social media in any capacity.

Ever since the actor came out clean about having a son with his colleague and even marrying her, every action by either of them, especially Judy, has been met with harsh criticism.

Yul and May's last child, Zane, clocked 5 recently, and the actor lovingly shared a video of a father-son moment on his Instagram page.

Judy joined several Nigerians to drop sweet comments and birthday wishes for the boy, but people took her apart piece by piece.

