Nollywood actress Rita Edochie made the public understand Pete Edochie's stance in the ongoing drama in son Yul Edochie's household

Rita revealed in a lengthy post that, contrary to popular belief, Pete Edochie disapproves of Yul's marriage to Judy Austin

She added that the actor who appeared in one of Judy's films was unaware that she was the film's producer and went on to correct his mistake immediately

Nigerian ace actress Rita Edochie has clarified the type of relationship between her brother-in-law, Pete Edochie, and his "forced" daughter-in-law, Judy Austin.

Recall that the respected family has been making headlines since the veteran actor's son, Yul Edochie, brought in a second woman into his marriage with May.

Rita Edochie warns rumour monger against her family.

Source: Instagram

Sometime last year, Pete Edochie was reported to have starred in a movie produced by Judy Austin, which didn't sit well with many of his fans.

Rita Edochie, in her recent update, pointed out that Pete has been the target of many online trolls from people who believe he is biassed in favour of Austin because of his appearance in the said movie.

Concerning this, she explained that the industry elder wasn't initially aware that the movie he was being featured in belonged to his son's new wife.

And when Pete learned that the project was Judy, he opted out. By then, he had already done the first part of the movie, so he refused to join in on the second part, which he had earlier been paid for, and refunded the money.

Rita also went on to ask the public to respect the privacy of Pete Edochie's wife, Mrs. Josephine. She confirmed that Yul's mum has been actively involved in Yul's marriage drama and noted that everyone in their family must not be as publicly outspoken as she is.

She also called on the attention of rumour mongers who go about using their family matters as content.

See her post below:

May Edochie celebrates Pete Edochie’s birtthday

May Edochie, the first wife of Nollywood star Yul Edochie, publicly celebrated her father-in-law's birthday, Nigeria's screen veteran, Pete Edochie.

May, well known to be loved by her father-in-law, showed her appreciation for the industry elder and hailed him for the magnitude of greatness he represents.

The mother of three was spotted in a video singing the popular Happy Birthday song by Stevie Wonder; further into the footage, she hailed her father-in-law significant Igbo titles.

Source: Legit.ng