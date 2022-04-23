Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey, is getting set to walk down the aisle with his bride-to-be, Erica

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star shared a romantic video of himself and Erica ahead of them saying their vows

Tim gushed over how his wedding day is going to be one of the best days in his life as fans congratulated the celebrity couple

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey and his wife-to-be, Erica, have left fans gushing on social media ahead of their wedding.

The celebrity lovebirds took to their Instagram pages to share a romantic video of them together before their nuptials.

In the video, Tim and Erica were seen on set having a good time as they took pre-wedding snaps.

Tim Godfrey shares romantic pre-wedding video. Photos: @timgodfreyworld

At a point in the video, Erica was seen cat walking in a figure hugging black dress and Tim was also seen recording her with his phone as he hailed her beauty.

The lovebirds also did not seem able to keep their hands off each other as they continued to share light pecks and other public displays of affection.

In the caption of the post, Tim explained just how glad he was to be getting married to Erica. He wrote:

“Today’s about to be one of the best days of my life ! I’ve never been more ready to take this step”you can see the excitement on my face “

Walking down the aisle with you today, I can’t stay still.”

See the video below:

Fans and colleagues gush over couple

Tim and Erica’s pre-wedding video left many well-wishers gushing over them on social media. Read some of their reactions below:

Sammieokposo:

“Congratulations to you and Erica Godbless and keep you and your family.”

Lindaosifo:

“Congratulations Dr Tim .”

Realmercyaigbe:

“Big Congratulations .”

Dorisariole:

“Congratulations Dr Tim. It’s for always. Love and Peace always. .”

Folabinuel:

“Congrats boss of life .”

Mikegodson:

“Congratulations bro.”

Dobilek:

“Them never marry them come dey kiss, is mummy GO seeing this one? Congratulations to them though, cute kids alert.”

Kaayceetheo:

“Chaii sisters in the Lord, he no look our side, he go carry sister with Tattoo . Ok let me rush go find who draw ❤️ tattoo for my leg.”

Sallychivun:

“It's really raining weddings o...Congratulations to everyone getting married. ❤”

Briggstasia:

“Sister you still dey wear Holy Holy? Look sexy for the kingdom.”

Stptravelsandtours:

“Kissing before marriage?. Hmmm.”

Nice one.

Thank you for saying yes: Tim Godfrey to fiancee

The singer asked his lover to become his wife and he got a yes which he was very grateful for. He also shared adorable photos with the announcement.

Godfrey gushed over his woman and pointed out hoe her presence in his life has been a blessing to him.

He also disclosed that he has no idea what his life would have been without her and would have waited till forever for their paths to cross.

