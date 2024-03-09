Anthony Joshua delivered a stunning victory in Friday's heavyweight bout in Saudi Arabia, knocking out Francis Ngannou in the second round

The British boxer showcased his dominance by knocking down Ngannou twice before delivering the decisive blow at 2:38 of the round

This win marks Joshua's fourth consecutive victory following his previous losses to Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine

Anthony Joshua delivered a stunning knockout victory over Francis Ngannou in the second round, ending any hopes of a surprising upset and advancing closer to his goal of becoming a three-time world champion.

Joshua landed a mighty right hand in the first round, sending Ngannou to the canvas.

In the second round, he knocked down the former UFC heavyweight champion twice, and the final blow left Ngannou unable to continue.

This knockout is the most impressive of Joshua's career, following recent notable wins over Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin.

It reignited his quest for another shot at a world title.

The upcoming prize had been a focal point in Saudi Arabia's anticipation, as winning was seen as a pathway to challenging the victor between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Joshua, in a post-fight reaction, as quoted by Sky Sports, said:

"When I saw the fight with Fury, I thought dam***, this guy could fight, I wanted a piece of that.

"He's an inspiration, a great champion, and this shouldn't take away from his capabilities. He can come again. I told him he shouldn't leave boxing. He's two fights in, and he's fought the best.

"He can go a long way if he stays dedicated."

How it happened

The former unified world champion showcased his exceptional speed in the early stages of the fight, staggering Ngannou with a mighty right hand and establishing dominance with clever feints.

In the second round, Joshua capitalised on Ngannou's southpaw stance, knocking him down twice with devastating right hooks, ultimately rendering him unconscious and requiring medical attention.

This victory brings Joshua's career record to 28-3 and sends a clear message, particularly to Fury, who witnessed the bout from ringside.

Watch video of AJ knocking out Ngannou below

Joshua wasted no time expressing his desire to face the upcoming Fury vs Usyk fight winner.

He also acknowledged the influence of his trainer, Ben Davison, whose guidance has reignited Joshua's knockout instincts.

Ngannou apologise to fans

After a bad outing against Joshua, MMA star Ngannou took to his X handle to apologise to fans.

He wrote:

"Sorry guys, I let you all down Today was a bad day in the office, but tomorrow will be another day.

"Thank you all for the love ❤️"

Joshua vs Ngannou: What is the prize money?

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou seem set to make substantial sums from their heavyweight showdown.

Joshua's reported earnings of over £30 million for this fight reflect his status as one of the top earners in boxing.

In comparison, Ngannou's £16 million payday demonstrates the growing appeal of crossover fights and his rising star power in combat sports.

