Patrick Doyle has blasted Davido's aide, Israel DMW for trading words with his former wife, Shelia publicly

The media personality made it known that Israel's attitude is uncalled for and he gave him a new name

He called him a special specie of lowlife man because of his action since his marital saga started

Media personality and actor Patrick Doyle has stepped into the ongoing marital saga between Israel DMW and his wife Sheila.

He took to Facebook to share his opinion about Davido's aide behavior since his marital saga started.

Recall that Legit, ng had reported that the logistic manager had ended his marriage to Sheila over several allegations.

Patrick Doyle blasts Israel DMW for dragging his ex-wife online. Photo credit @patrickdoylemedia/@israeldmw

Source: Instagram

Since the issue came up, Israel DMW has been making a series of allegations. A few celebrities have tried to step in to resolve the issue between them but they have not succeeded.

At a point, Israel went as far as going to his former mother-in-law to collect the things he bought for her.

Patrick Doyle calls Israel DMW a special species of lowlife

Reacting to the back and forth on social media by the logistic manager, Doyle called him a special species of lowlife.

He added that it takes such a man to exchange words publicly with a woman he had slept with.

Fans react to Patrick Dolyle's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Doyle. Here are some of the comments below.

@Offiong Esua:

The scallywag has violated, an informal tenet of the rules of engagement.

"Even 'thieves' are adherent to the code. Mehn."

@Bukoladeremi Ladigbolu:

"True."

@Emeka Ogbeide:

"Point well made."

@Edamwen Frances Ogbonna:

"I agree with u sir. Shameless man."

@Nimi Ekere:

"Very shameless man ."

@Okagbare Yemisi:

"You are right Sir. We just said the same thing few minutes ago."

@Tunji Olatunji:

"True proof that silence is not only golden but also manly."

@Titi Oyejola:

"Silence will always be Golden, Social Media or elsewhere."

@Tonia Chukwuemeka Okoro:

"Isrealite no1."

@Kay-Cylla Ochanya Elaigwu:

"Stray bullet..... Nothing but the truth."

Israel DMW shares screenshot of message lady to woo him

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Israel DMW had shared the message he got from a lady who was interested in marrying him.

Following his marital crisis, some ladies who wanted to replace Shelia, have ben disturbing hi, One said she loves him

She comforted him for being heartbroken and said she was interested in marrying him.

Source: Legit.ng