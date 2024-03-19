Nigerian hip-hop maestro Olamide made waves online after a new picture of him surfaced on the internet

The singer, who rarely posts himself, became another topic on everyone's lips over the nature of his looks

Netizens and fans quickly spotted that there was something different about his latest appearance as they tried to figure it out

Nigerian hip-hop star Olamide Gbenga Adedeji became another viral topic after a new picture of himself surfaced.

The singer, who is known for keeping a low profile on the internet with sporadic appearances on social media, recently became on people's faces after a causal snapshot he took in the comfort of a restroom trended.

Olamide's new complexion trends online. Credit: @olamide

The Science Student hitmaker looked lighter than his usual dark-toned self in the picture. The glasses he wore and the nature of his dreads gave off an alte nerdish vibe.

Seeing the picture, an X user (formerly known as Twitter) to ask:

"Why did Olamide bleach nah? I love dark-skinned Olamide, not this is newly acquired colour."

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post calling out Olamide

Legti.ng compiled the reactions below;

agbo_savage01:

"I pray you know the meaning of money and peace of mind."

owoye_m:

"Some people don’t know the difference between bleach and fresh…werey omo ti rii ."

kane_abbey:

"When you’ve peace of mind… dem go think sey you dey use organic cream ni."

collins.prada:

"She say na bleach. Them no Dey admire better thing for una village?"

manuelelnamani:

"Make una no start for where Badoo dey ooo people who die for am plenty."

quamsexy:

"All these people don’t know the meaning of money and ifokanbale when you get money you go fresh like say you Dey use organic ni."

official_dj_keem:

"Grandpa don get money now. Him skin must change 100."

iam.starlion:

"Twitter people need engagement coz they need to eat awon omo Erimus."

ennyadegbite:

"Una go just dey cap nonsense person go fresh una go sey na cream Pele e cream crackers."

imqueezy_:

"Nah fresh baba fresh ooooo make una leave Daddy o."

Burna Boy praises Olamide

Nigerian superstar Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, once expressed his admiration for renowned rapper Olamide and his senior colleague, 2baba Idibia.

The Grammy-winning singer, who just sold out a 20k capacity venue in Toronto, Canada, was seen in an old interview clip praising the Yahoo Boy No Laptop music executive for his input in the Nigerian music industry.

Burna Boy argued that the indigenous rapper had a similar indomitable attitude to exploring his creativity and wasn’t afraid to do whatever he wanted to do.

