Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky and controversial activist, Very Dark Man have clashed on social media

The crossdresser vowed to open up on what he knows about Very Dark Man getting pimped to men in Lagos

It all started after the dark man urged the Nigerian government to first arrest Bobrisky if they wanted to clamp down on crossdressers

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju aka Bobrisky and controversial activist, Martins Vincent Otse aka Very Dark Man have now clashed online.

The crossdresser spilled messy details about Very Dark Man’s lifestyle while issuing a stern warning to him.

Bobrisky exposes VDM online. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @bobrisky222

It all started when the dark man shared a video where he reacted to another Abuja-based crossdresser who spoke on getting arrested. Very Dark Man then urged lawmakers to arrest Bobrisky first before claiming that the Mummy of Lagos was sleeping with many senators and other politicians.

See the video below:

How Bobrisky exposed Very Dark Man

Shortly after the video of VDM calling for Bobrisky’s arrest went viral, the crossdresser took to his official Instagram page to respond.

The socialite started by reminding Very Dark Man about how he’s aware of the person who links him up with other men in Lagos. Not stopping there, Bob went on to gloat about not having any leaked tape online unlike the social media activist.

Bobrisky also accompanied the post with a caption where he sternly warned VDM never to mention him again while threatening to expose him fully if he does.

In his words:

“Now let me lecture that good-for-nothing cow called very dark struggling boy.

Don’t ever mention my name in ur ug*y life again. Address ur issues but don’t ever mention my name or compare me to no one . Listen and read dis again me i will deal with you. Those people you all look down on are d most strongest and powerful don’t dare me. Those people you said they are sleeping with me will be the one that will help me and lock u up. Since ur mouth has no Bustop you just put ur mouth in everything that doesn’t involve you it’s fine but don’t involve my name. Dis is the second time you are involving my name in ur video. The last one will shock you. Your s*x video are everywhere mine are not anywhere because I don’t live a use*ess life like you do. Na you come find me then again i had to respond ”

See Bob’s post below:

Reactions as Bobrisky calls out VDM

See what social media users had to say about Bobrisky’s post on Very Dark Man’s lifestyle:

Valentinofelix52:

“LADIES STEP ASIDE. This is MAN TO MAN TALK.”

Everythingmayowa:

“I’m more invested in the part where you said someone pimped him to Lagos men, Bob try and finish the story cos anywhere they are dragging that DNA master, i must be there so draggggggg him .”

Absutrends:

“Seniorman vs verydarkman let's have it.”

laurettaegboh:

“VeryDarkMan is crossing his boundaries. I forsee eternal detention coming his way. He has left his cream advocacy and now becoming a national and universal nuisance by poking his nose where it's least needed. Jack of all trade and Master of none. That thing wey eim dey find, e go see am.”

__laura.baby_:

“He’s not different from them didn’t he say he grope men for a living ? ”

Samklef:

“But VM no different from dem now! No be him claim say him give men bloww job and man job Abi wetin him go give TUNDE for us? ”

Bllacross:

“Arrest VDM too he admitted to having a romantic encounter with a man.”

Hairtools_byoa:

“You do not even have the moral standard to talk about this particular matter oo.”

elohorotobo:

“Nor be everything human being dey talk. Even if it’s right or wrong. Sometimes try dey rest.”

