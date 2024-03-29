A Nigerian man revealed the sacrifices his wife, who had recently given birth, made for him

In a video, the husband shared how his wife immediately went to the kitchen to prepare his favorite vegetable soup just a day after giving birth

Filled with excitement, he expressed his deep love and appreciation for her selflessness which sparked reaction

A video of a Nigerian man appreciating his wife’s sacrifices post-childbirth ignited a storm of reactions on the internet.

In the footage, the man revealed that his wife, having just given birth, made her way to the kitchen to prepare his preferred vegetable soup.

Touched by this act, the elated husband seized the opportunity to express his profound love for her.

Husband appreciates wife's effort. Photo credit: @chinnysblogofficial

This tale of postnatal dedication and spousal appreciation offers a unique insight into cultural expectations and gender roles within the Nigerian community.

Watch the video below:

Doyingoldluxurystores said:

“That's not a day old baby. However you both want to live your lives, but body go still tell.”

Adawise wrote:

“And his siblings dem sit down for sitting room Dey wait for her to serve them. Awwnnn, such an hardworking and understanding wife.”

Preshspice commented:

“Even the hospital advises that as a new nursing mother you need at least 2 weeks rest before any strenuous activity. Understanding wife.. jisike.”

Ella_happy1 also commented:

“This kind of husband can be manipulative. Even if she wants to cook, you cannot tell her to stop she just had a baby? Vagetable soup long throat husband.”

