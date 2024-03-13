Fun videos from singer Portable Zazu's 30th birthday celebration have emerged on social media

In a video, the Zeh Nation label boss was seen lamenting the number of cakes he has received from his fans and lovers

Another video showed the moment a female fan who described Portable as her mentor presented him with birthday gifts

Street-pop singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, threw a party at his restaurant and bar in Sango Ota, Ogun state, as he marked his 30th year on earth.

The Zazu crooner trended online over the multiple messages he received from his wife Ewatomi and his other side chics.

Fans present birthday gifts to Portable. Credit: @portablebabey @mooreshola

Source: Instagram

Videos from Portable Zazu's 30th birthday

In one of the videos, Portable expressed displeasure over the number of cakes fans presented to him as he was seen asking them in Yoruba if they wanted to kill him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He, however, accepted the cake before walking away.

Watch video as a fan presents cake to Portable

Female fan calls Portable her mentor

A female fan and hype woman Mooreshola, whom the Zeh Nation label boss gifted N1m last year, was also present at his birthday bash.

In a video, Portable was seen arriving at his birthday party with the lady beside him.

While presenting birthday gifts to the singer, Mooreshola, who spoke in English, described Portable as her mentor, which has stirred reactions online.

Watch video as female fan calls Portable her mentor below:

Below is another video from Portable's party

Netizens react as lady calls Portable her mentor

bukabiks:

"Nawaoo ,abi she wan be 6th wife , looking so tacky."

dailywebmedia:

"Hope no be person wife or Serious girlfriend, Portable dey grab everywhere, Dey follow dance up and down lai ds???"

mustergen2_:

"Na only Bewaji I dey see oo where is Ashabi and queen Dami no where to be found."

ideal0.1:

"Attache by force In this life ,know ur purpose, work towards it for you not to be worthless."

Laide Bakare dragged over Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Laide Bakare caused a buzz online with her comment on Portable Zazu's page, as he marked his birthday.

Laide took to his comment section to react as she appeared to have found his birthday post funny.

A netizen wrote:

"@laidebakare You be Agbaya o. If he insult you now. What are you doing here."

Source: Legit.ng