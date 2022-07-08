Shortly after the demolition of Prophet Odumeje's church in Anambra, Governor Soludo has issued a statement

The governor explained that the church was brought down, alongside other buildings, over failure to comply with government's directive

Soludo added that the buildings, described as illegal, had been marked for demolition since April 2022

Anambra - Charles Soludo, the governor of Anambra state, has explained why the state government demolished the church building of a popular prophet, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, otherwise known as Odumeje.

Soludo in a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, said the prophet and owners of other buildings marked for demolition failed to comply with the government’s directive to remove the structures, Premium Times reported.

Governor Soludo says Odumeje’s church building among the illegal structures earlier marked for demolition. Photo credits: @prophet_odumeje, @CCSoludo

Source: Twitter

He added that the church building and other structures marked for demolition were illegal structures built along the waterway.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Following the expiration of the more than two months’ notice, beginning from April 2022, served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra State Government has begun the demolition of such structures."

The church, Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, was demolished on Thursday, July 7, by members of the state task force.

The governor’s reaction came shortly after information about the demolition of the church building and the manhandling of the cleric became public.

Governor Soludo further stated that the structures were marked since April 2022 and all developers and building owners were served notice to remove them.

He said apart from the cleric’s church building, some shops and perimeter fences were also demolished.

Odumeje assaulted by security agents

During the demolition exercise, some security operatives were captured in a video clip manhandling the cleric.

In the clip, which has now gone viral, a combined team of the task force members and some vigilante operatives were seen hitting and violently pushing the cleric.

Governor Soludo did not address the manhandling of the cleric in his statement.

Nigerians react

Abdulrazak Tasiu Baba said:

"If demolishing the church building was necessary I think insulting that cleric the way they did was inhuman and disrespectful, and governor has to apologise for that. As a free democratic society we must not take the dinity of every person for granted."

Arc Emmanuel Kpanja said:

"The manner in which it was carried out, with the overzealous security aides. Marks the beginning of trouble in your administration. But you can undo it, by first apologizing to that man for the unprofessional way the security men handled the issue.

"And then, you see if actually the demolition was carried out properly in accordance with the law. If not properly, then, maybe you'll have to rebuild it for him."

Chukwudi Ugwueze commented:

"We can see your transformational programs in Anambra. Keep it up! Mind you that what you sow is what you are going to reap."

Awka Governor said:

"You owe no one any explanation about the ignorance of one man. You are serving Anambra and not a personal individual."

Nigerians slam Calabar pastor for challenging Odumeje

In another report, a pastor called Goodheart Val Aloysius based in Calabar had earlier been called out controversial prophet Odumeje over late comedian Ada Jesus' matter.

According to him, Ada's matter revealed that Odumeje is not a prophet, and he lacks powers. Goodheart noted that the miracles in his church are arranged and staged.

The Calabar pastor challenged Odumeje to a rain-calling duel at the Abuja national stadium. He noted that media houses will be present to capture the event. Many who reacted were, however, not in support as they criticised Goodheart.

Source: Legit.ng