Popular Nigerian singers Tiwa Savage, Simi and media personality Toke Makinwa, were recently spotted hanging out at the club

In a series of videos that made the rounds online from their outing, Tiwa and Toke were spotted making cash rain on Simi

The heartwarming display of love and sisterhood between the celebrity ladies got netizens sharing their thoughts

Top Nigerian female singers, Tiwa Savage, Simi, and media personality, Toke Makinwa, recently had a great time bonding with each other.

A video made the rounds on social media of the three public figures together at what appeared to be a nightclub.

Video of Tiwa Savage, Toke Makinwa, and Simi clubbing. Photos: @officialhiptv

Source: Instagram

In the videos, Tiwa and Toke showed Simi great love as they danced with her and started raining crisp naira notes on her.

In one of the clips, Simi was seated as Davido’s hit song, My Money, played in the background. Toke and Tiwa then showered her with money as she danced. See below:

See another video of Tiwa Savage dancing with Simi below:

Reactions trail club video

The video of Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa spraying Simi at the club raised some comments from netizens. Read below:

iamfaithie_o:

“Love this combo.”

wandegold_yeye:

“This is the Threesome we approve .”

ms_omoso:

“My question is, who will pack the money?”

Ladytracy_2020:

“Who go pack the money?”

trendyviddzz:

“Inappropriate dressing for a married woman if you ask me.”

liz_world25_:

“Women supporting women. Things we love to see. Fine women .”

fiyaifx:

“Simi na silent baddie.”

mstee_que:

“I love it when women link up and have fun.”

Abistles:

“Women supporting women. We are here for it! Collaboration over competition, any day, any time. .”

Dukeofzionn:

“Simi don de spoil o.”

Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa hang out

Legit.ng also reported that Makinwa and Savage were sighted together during a trip to Ghana. They both made funny faces as they recorded themselves on camera.

Savage was dancing to Bruno Mars's song while Makinwa was mouthing the lyrics for her.

Fans took to the comment section to react as it was just a few weeks that Obama DMW was buried. Many said that Savage had moved on after mourning her lover for some weeks.

Source: Legit.ng