Nigerian singer Wizkid recently broke off from his usual style to speak more on his social media page

The music star shared a series of emotional posts, claiming that life has been meaningless since his mother died

Wizkid also opened up on the song he made with Zlatan Ibile only days after his mother passed on

Popular Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, aka Wizkid, is still very hurt by the death of his mother, Jane Morayo Balogun, going by his social media posts.

Just recently, the , known to keep a low profile on social media, started sharing a series of emotional posts.

Wizkid is yet to get over the death of his mother.

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram stories, Wizkid opened up on a song he made only a few days after the death of his mother.

According to the Star Boy, he made the IDK track with Zlatan Ibile after his mum died, and life has been meaningless to him.

In his words:

“Made IDK days after I lost my mum. Life’s been meaningless! But we dey!”

See the screenshot of his post below:

In subsequent posts, Wizkid noted that sometimes people have to let go and just work with God. See the screenshots below:

Wizkid shares touching posts after mother's death.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Wizkid reveals song he made after his mother died

Wizkid's emotional posts soon spread on social media, and some netizens reacted to it. Read what they had to say below:

____balogun:

“Without mum life is meaningless Fr.”

i.karlis:

“If you have lost your mom ehhh, if person de tell u say him mama wan dìe or person wan díe, e no go de move you again, God help us ooo.”

bella_bitesss:

“No wonder he has been everywhere…. Be good Wizkid.”

ella_fundz_:

“My baby you’ve got this.”

jz_1202:

“Sha avoid woman that doesn’t want ur momma alive.”

danyfundz_:

“ Sorry Popsy.”

rachel_uju:

“We Dey for you starboy.”

mide____dc00:

“Stay strong Idolo.”

justrashman_420:

“Stay strong Champ.”

kingintimmy:

“Stay strong big wiz I don’t know how you feel brother but try your best make you DEY.”

